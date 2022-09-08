ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda Kotb
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest

“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Nbc News
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Reflects On The Pressure Of Taking Over Timeslot Previously Held By Ellen And Oprah

On daytime TV, one afternoon timeslot has been the home of some massive hits with The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Now, pop superstar and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson is stepping into that slot. Oprah and Ellen have some big shoes to fill, and Clarkson seems like the perfect choice. However, she has been transparent about the pressures of taking over.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest

Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
TV SHOWS
People

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Live Red Carpet Show at the 2022 Emmys

Join PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12 It's time for TV's biggest night, and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are here to capture every glamorous moment. Join hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons for PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. We will be on-hand to watch TV's biggest stars live as they arrive at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Watch the show above or on PEOPLE's social channels. Some of the biggest nominees at this year's Emmy Awards include Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. In the acting categories, Jason Sudeikis, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Strong and Bob Odenkirk all have nominations. RELATED: See the Full List of the 2022 Emmy Nominations PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Producers Tease Return of Fan-Favorite ‘Roseanne’ Character

The Conners is a modern-day comedy that gets its energy from 1990s-era nostalgia. And fans, know that a character from back in the day is about to re-emerge. Yes, someone from Roseanne is about to appear on The Conners. But we’re not sure who that may be. TV Line talked to The Conners executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan to preview season five. The discussion went back to the Roseanne days. After all, the new show still is about the life of Dan Conner and his friends and family. Roseanne Barr is the only one missing from the cast.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy