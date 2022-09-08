Read full article on original website
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos’ wife reveals what host really does during commercial break
GEORGE Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth has revealed her husband's secret coping mechanism during on-screen commercial breaks. The GMA host has sparked retirement rumors after fans noticed he has been missing from the show for several weeks. Now Ali, 57, has opened up about her husband's emotional side, saying he breaks...
Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie give emotional ‘farewell’ to fellow member of the show
TODAY stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie said an emotional 'farewell' to Ray Lutz, who supported the show behind the scenes. Amid a busy news day, the hosts took a moment to share kind words. While much of Thursday's show focused on the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II had...
Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest
“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
Today’s Carson Daly calls out co-host Sheinelle Jones for using ‘secret code word’ live on air
TODAY Show co-host Carson Daly has called out his co-anchor Sheinelle Jones for using a code word during a segment. Sheinelle admitted the beer she tried for a segment was "not bad," however, Carson, decided to call her out. Sommelier Vanessa Price showed up for a segment to talk about...
Kelly Ripa breaks silence on ‘feud’ with Regis Philbin after late co-host once claimed she ‘stopped speaking to him’
LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa has broken her silence on the feud she is said to have had with her late co-host, Regis Philbin. Regis once claimed that she stopped speaking to him after he retired from the show. Kelly's book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, comes...
Kelly Ripa reveals when Ryan Seacrest will finally return to hosting Live with an ‘all-new episode’
KELLY Ripa has revealed when her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest will finally return to the show for an all-new episode. Fans have been slamming the hosts for “faking” parts of Live with Kelly and Ryan recently. After Kelly was off the show for a two-week break, she returned...
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
Today’s Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie spark concern as both co-hosts are missing from show amid rumored feud
THE TODAY Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have sparked concern from fans as they were both once again absent from screens. The women are allegedly in an ongoing feud behind-the-scenes. On Monday's show, both Hoda and Savannah were missing from the panel. Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Dylan...
Kelly Clarkson Reflects On The Pressure Of Taking Over Timeslot Previously Held By Ellen And Oprah
On daytime TV, one afternoon timeslot has been the home of some massive hits with The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Now, pop superstar and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson is stepping into that slot. Oprah and Ellen have some big shoes to fill, and Clarkson seems like the perfect choice. However, she has been transparent about the pressures of taking over.
Kelly Ripa shades Live co-host Ryan Seacrest and rolls her eyes in brutal diss on show
LIVE host Kelly Ripa has shaded her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on the show after she rolled her eyes at him. During a segment, he talked about seeing a stingray in the water and she thought he was dramatic. On Tuesday's show, Kelly and Ryan talked about the beach in Long...
'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest
Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Live Red Carpet Show at the 2022 Emmys
Join PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12 It's time for TV's biggest night, and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are here to capture every glamorous moment. Join hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons for PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. We will be on-hand to watch TV's biggest stars live as they arrive at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Watch the show above or on PEOPLE's social channels. Some of the biggest nominees at this year's Emmy Awards include Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. In the acting categories, Jason Sudeikis, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Strong and Bob Odenkirk all have nominations. RELATED: See the Full List of the 2022 Emmy Nominations PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
‘The Conners’ Producers Tease Return of Fan-Favorite ‘Roseanne’ Character
The Conners is a modern-day comedy that gets its energy from 1990s-era nostalgia. And fans, know that a character from back in the day is about to re-emerge. Yes, someone from Roseanne is about to appear on The Conners. But we’re not sure who that may be. TV Line talked to The Conners executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan to preview season five. The discussion went back to the Roseanne days. After all, the new show still is about the life of Dan Conner and his friends and family. Roseanne Barr is the only one missing from the cast.
