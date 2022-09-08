ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleep deprivation is a hidden enemy to high school students. Here's what we can do about it

By Owen Jacobs
There’s a problem plaguing our nation’s teenagers.

You might be thinking, "Well, that could be just about anything from mental health issues to poor academic performance." If so, you’d be correct. But you may not know that there is an even more immediate daily problem that exacerbates most of the difficulties that teenagers face, and that problem is chronic sleep deprivation.

There are many reasons why sleep deprivation is prevalent in teenagers across the country and even the rest of the world. Most often, people tend to blame increasingly more demanding academic workloads for school and screen use in the evenings, but one of the biggest obstacles to healthy sleep for teens is school policy. To put it simply, teenagers’ school days start too early.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the CDC all published recommendations years ago that secondary schools should start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., citing evidence that shows teens’ physical and mental health, test scores, academic performance, and athletic performance improve significantly after schools shift to a healthy start time.

When I was researching this article, I was shocked by all of the amazing benefits of teenagers getting more sleep with later school start times. Car crash rates decrease among teen drivers, teenagers’ immune systems are stronger, symptoms of anxiety and depression decrease measurably, and much more.

Unfortunately, despite this evidence, many people are skeptical of a shift in start times. Some think that such a simple solution is too good to be true. Others might think that teenagers will just stay up later if start times are moved later, which appears to be a valid concern.

However, researchers were surprised to discover that this is not the case: In districts where start times were shifted to 8:30 a.m. or later, the median bedtime of students remained essentially the same.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, along with many other professional organizations, recommends that teenagers ages 13-18 sleep between 8 to 10 hours per night for optimal physical and mental health, with 8 hours being the minimum and between 9 and 10 being the gold standard. But for most teenagers, the goal of consistently sleeping long enough seems unattainable.

In their book "Generation Sleepless: Why Tweens and Teens Aren’t Sleeping Enough and How We Can Help Them,"Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright write, “The average twelfth grader in the U.S. sleeps 6.5 hours on a typical school night.”

Six and a half hours. That’s 2-3 hours less than the sleep required for all growing teens to remain healthy and happy.

By the end of the week, a senior who is sleeping 6.5 hours per night has lost 10-15 hours of direly needed sleep. This “sleep debt” that is compounded week after week is never truly paid off, since the teenager in this case has lost out on many hours of neurological development.

A seemingly easy solution, and one that many parents and teachers have undoubtedly tried, is to simply tell teenagers to go to bed earlier. However, when everything from competitive sports to homework to necessary time with family and friends takes up so much of the afternoon and evening hours, healthy sleep is a far off dream. This is especially true for older teenagers who may also be taking the SAT or ACT, applying to college, or working.

With younger teenagers, the problem is often quite different. They are often not burdened by heavy academic workloads, hours of activities, or late work schedules, but there is another key factor that conflicts with early start times: circadian rhythms.

Circadian rhythms, according to Generation Sleepless, “are the biological timekeeper in the body.” The authors also write, “[When kids reach adolescence], they experience a natural shift to a later biological timing. This is not just a preference; it happens at a chemical level.”

What the authors and many other sleep experts point out is that teenagers’ innate desire to sleep later and even longer than we did as younger children is not merely a choice, but as a result of changing hormones. This is why going to bed earlier doesn’t work for all teens.

Going hand in hand with this is the fact that most teens will stay up later than pre-adolescent children when given the chance. Many teenagers are awake late into the night, often midnight or later, because of the stimulating nature of screens or hours of homework. Social media, texting, video games and virtually every other kind of screen use at night keep the brain from releasing melatonin, which is a hormone that regulates day and night cycles in the body, at a natural time. The algorithms of technology companies are designed to keep young people in a flow state for hours, and they pay the price of this every day when they suffer from sleep deprivation.

Why schools need later start times

The best and most practical way to fix a disconnect between teenagers’ schedules and school schedules is to fix it at the school-wide level with a later start time, not to try to “fix” the teenagers’ body clock. Early start times are detrimental to students’ health and well-being, and they can make high school more difficult than it already is for many students. Sleep isn’t just rest for the teenage brain: it’s nightly regeneration and growth. Therefore, we need to prioritize sleep over cramming in extra time for practices or activities for high school students.

Despite this, 86% of schools in New Jersey start before 8:30 a.m, according to the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. This directly opposes the recommendations of several professional medical organizations, and when we trace increasingly common problems for teens like anxiety and depression back to their roots, chronic sleep deprivation is often the cause.

So instead of complaining about how teenagers are lazy and addicted to screens, let’s do something about it.

Schedule adjustments for high schools can require a lot of coordination from administrators, teachers, parents, and students. Fortunately, many large districts, such as the Minneapolis Public School District, have proved that shifting start times is achievable and very beneficial to students.

If you are a parent, teacher, administrator, or student, and you want a healthy start time in your high school, you could start a petition, write emails to the people in charge, or bring up the subject in a Board of Education meeting.

No matter how you help, you will be advocating for a better and healthier future for all the students in your high school, and that’s something to be proud of.

Owen Jacobs is a member of the Teen Takes student writing panel and a sophomore at Palmyra High School. He began doing jigsaw puzzles when he was 3 years old, and joined Teen Takes to hone his writing skills. He's interested in writing about how the pandemic changed high school and other current events.

IN THIS ARTICLE
