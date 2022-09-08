Kajol Stars in ‘The Good Wife’ Adapted Series for Disney+ Hotstar – First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

Kajol , one of India ’s best-loved actors, stars in Disney+ Hotstar series “ The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka,” an adaptation of the CBS series of the same name. As part of Disney+ Day, a first look image for the show that is now in production, was unveiled.



With the Indian title translating as ‘The Good Wife – Love, Law, Deception,’ Kajol plays a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. The series is directed by Suparn Verma (Amazon Studios series “The Family Man”) and produced by Mumbai-based Banijay Asia.



Kajol has credits that include romance “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” melodrama “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,” romantic thriller “Fanaa,” drama “My Name Is Khan,” and hit the action comedy “Dilwale,” in 2015. She hails from the Mukherjee family which is studded with actors, directors and producers, and has been married to Ajay Devgn for more than twenty years.



She made her streaming debut with Netflix film “Tribhanga” which played from 2021. “The Good Wife” will mark the streaming series debut for Kajol.



“As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma,” said Kajol in a prepared statement.



The original series, ‘The Good Wife’ was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. Executive producers who worked on the show include Robert and Michelle King, Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Craig Turk, Leonard Dick, Ted Humphrey and Keith Eisner. The format rights are distributed globally by Paramount Global Content Distribution. It has been licensed in China, India, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam.