Kajol Stars in ‘The Good Wife’ Adapted Series for Disney+ Hotstar – First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater and Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Kajol , one of India ’s best-loved actors, stars in Disney+ Hotstar series “ The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka,” an adaptation of the CBS series of the same name. As part of Disney+ Day, a first look image for the show that is now in production, was unveiled.

With the Indian title translating as ‘The Good Wife – Love, Law, Deception,’ Kajol plays a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. The series is directed by Suparn Verma (Amazon Studios series “The Family Man”) and produced by Mumbai-based Banijay Asia.

Kajol has credits that include romance “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” melodrama “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,” romantic thriller “Fanaa,” drama “My Name Is Khan,” and hit the action comedy “Dilwale,” in 2015. She hails from the Mukherjee family which is studded with actors, directors and producers, and has been married to Ajay Devgn for more than twenty years.

She made her streaming debut with Netflix film “Tribhanga” which played from 2021. “The Good Wife” will mark the streaming series debut for  Kajol.

“As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma,” said Kajol in a prepared statement.

The original series, ‘The Good Wife’ was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. Executive producers who worked on the show include Robert and Michelle King, Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Craig Turk, Leonard Dick, Ted Humphrey and Keith Eisner. The format rights are distributed globally by Paramount Global Content Distribution. It has been licensed in China, India, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

FiGa Films Nets Claudia Sainte-Luce’s Toronto Festival Player ‘Love & Mathematics’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based international sales agent FiGa Films has swooped on worldwide rights to satirical comedy “Love & Mathematics” by Claudia Sainte-Luce ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. In February, the busy Sainte-Luce debuted her previous film, “The Realm of God” (“El Reino de Dios”), at the Berlinale. Produced by Christian Kegel of Jaqueca Films, “Love & Mathematics” turns on the ambitions and aspirations of upper-middle-class Mexican society and stars Roberto Quijano, Diana Bovio and Daniela Salinas. Penned by playwright and screenwriter Adriana Pelusi, “Love & Mathematics” marks the first time Sainte-Luce has directed from someone else’s screenplay. This...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Teases New Battles and Planets for Pedro Pascal

“The Mandalorian” is gearing up for a new adventure. Disney+ has released the first trailer for Season 3 of the popular “Star Wars” series, and announced a the series will premiere sometime in 2023. At D23, actor Katee Sackhoff hinted that the upcoming season is “crazy” before Lucasfilm revealed a teaser trailer. Season 3 follows up on the events of “The Book of Boba Fett,” the 2021 miniseries which featured the series’ lead Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — better known as the Mandalorian or “Mando” — in a guest appearance. The end of the miniseries saw Grogu, Mando’s young charge, choose to...
TV SERIES
Variety

New Slate Ventures Boards ‘Free Money’ Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

New Slate Ventures has come on board as a production partner for Insignia Films’ “Free Money.” The announcement was made just ahead of the documentary feature’s world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Tess Cohen will join producer Amanda Pollak, and executive producers Stephen Ives, Bradwel Iro (LBX Africa), Chris Buck (Retro Report) to back the film.  The film explores what happens when universal basic income (UBI) comes to the Kenyan village of Kogutu. GiveDirectly, a non-profit organization, is sending free money for 12 years as part of an experiment. Filmmakers Lauren DeFilippo and...
MOVIES
Variety

Sherri Shepherd on the Importance of Representation in Daytime TV and How ‘The View’ Prepared Her for a Talk Show

Sherri Shepherd will debut her own talk show next week. It’s a job she’s been preparing for her entire life — long before she was a co-host on “The View.” “It’s something that I used to dream about when I was a little girl. I would line up my Teddy bears with my Barbie dolls and I have a toilet paper roll and I would put them on chairs,” Shepherd tells Variety. Growing up, Shepherd would watch “The Phil Donahue Show” and Dinah Shore’s syndicated daytime talker with her grandmother. Later in life, she looked at Oprah and Sally Jessy Raphael...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Last Light’ Is a Matthew Fox Disaster Story That Doesn’t Generate Heat: TV Review

The increasing sense of precarity around the world’s infrastructure would seem to help Peacock’s “Last Light” resonate: The limited series depicts a disruption in the world’s supply of petroleum, setting off a major energy crisis and fears of global cataclysm. And yet the series never finds its gear, existing as a ripped-from-future-headlines thriller that’s neither particularly credible nor especially thrilling. Here, Matthew Fox plays the chemist Andy Yeats, who finds himself drawn into the crisis; as the world lurches into a moment of uncertainty, he’s separated from his family, trying both to find his way to them and to do what...
TV SERIES
Variety

Limelight Lights Up Toronto with Three Acquisition Titles and a Coachella Comedy in the Works [EXCLUSIVE]

Most independent producer/financiers would be glad to have one hot title up for sale in Toronto. Limelight arrives this week with three: the Jane Fonda/Lily Tomlin-led comedy-drama “Moving On,” plus a pair of distinctive coming-of-age dramas, “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” and “Wildflower.”   Now Limelight is developing the script for a comedy tentatively titled “Coachella,” written by Andy Siara (“Palm Springs”) and Joey Siara. The feature centers on teens who tell their parents they’re going on a church trip, but sneak off to the famed desert music festival instead. The Siara brothers are loosely drawing on...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer Traces History of Famous ‘Star Wars’ Heroes and Villains

The first trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” animated anthology series “Tales of the Jedi” has been released out from Disney’s D23 event on Saturday. The entire show will release on Disney+ on Oct. 26. First announced in May for the Star Wars Celebration animation panel, “Tales of the Jedi” is an anthology series tracing the life stories of notable Jedi from across the “Star Wars” canon. The six-episode first season focuses on two main characters: Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) former Padawan introduced in “The Clone Wars” TV series, and Count Dooku, the treacherous fallen...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

