Festivals and fundraisers: Here are 5 things to do near Peoria this weekend

September is full of fun activities. Here are five events you might want to check out in the Peoria area.

Marigold Festival in Pekin

The Pekin Marigold Festival will kick off its 50th year on Thursday, Sept. 8, and run through Sunday, Sept. 11, at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin. This year's theme is "Back in Time" and the event will include a carnival, parade, festival foods, live entertainment and more. For a full schedule of events and more information, visit https://pekinchamber.com/pekin-marigold-festival.

Fall Festival in Elmwood

The 2022 Elmwood Fall Festival will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and run through Saturday, Sept. 10, on the square in Elmwood's historic downtown. The event will include carnival rides and games, food, bingo, music and a parade on Saturday. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the Elmwood Fall Festival Facebook page.

Concerts, festivals and animals:13 things to do in the Peoria area in September

Children's Home cattle auction

The 57th annual cattle auction to benefit Children's Home Association of Illinois will be held from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Weaver Angus Farm, 5806 W. War Memorial Drive. This event will feature catering from Mission BBQ, a luxury live auction, a paddle raise, a fine jewelry prize draw from Bremer Jewelry, art by local artist Andrè Petty, music by country music entertainer DJ DU from Nashville and more. Tickets are $100 per person or $750 for a table of eight and can be purchased online at www.chail.org.

Washington marching band competition

Enjoy an afternoon and evening of music, competition and fun at the 34th annual WCHS Marching Panther Invitational at Babcook Field, 115 Bondurant St., Washington. Twenty-five high school marching bands from across the state will perform their 2022 marching band field shows in competition. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.

Celebrate the Armed Forces

The sixth annual Armed Forces Day Celebration will be held from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 4450 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. The VFW, American Legion and Navy/Marine Club will be there to answer any questions. The event will also include several 50/50 drawings, a silent auction, food, drinks, merchandise sales and live music featuring Matt Miller from 8 to 11 p.m. Proceeds benefit Freedom Paws Service Dogs.