ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What Hoosiers need to know about Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness

By Arika Herron, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sbaly_0hml43vU00

Some Hoosiers could see more than $1,000 added to their tax bills next year due to a provision in state law that would treat student loan debt, forgiven under a plan announced recently by President Joe Biden to fulfill a campaign promise and provide relief to millions of borrowers, as taxable income.

Biden’s plan will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals making under $125,000 who qualified for a Pell Grant to help pay for college, generally meaning they were coming from a low-income household. Other borrowers will have up to $10,000 forgiven, provided their annual income is also under the $125,000 threshold.

Want more stories like this?Get them delivered to your inbox when you sign up for Study Hall, IndyStar's weekly education newsletter

More than 900,000 Hoosiers have federal student loan debt. Nearly one-third of them would have all of their federal debt erased under Biden’s forgiveness plan.

For federal purposes, the debt discharged will not be counted toward a taxpayer’s income and many other states have said they’ll follow suit for state and local tax purposes.

That’s not the case in Indiana, though. The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed that the state will add the debt back into a taxpayer’s income for purposes of paying state and local income taxes. Should forgiveness be completed this year, as is Biden’s plan, Hoosiers would see it show up in next year’s tax bill.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Revenue said that any change would need to be legislatively. At least one lawmaker has said he’ll file a bill to retroactively eliminate and nullify any state individual income tax imposed on Hoosiers who receive federal student loan debt relief.

Language in a 2021 law, though, is the reason that Hoosiers will be taxed in the first place. Last year’s budget bill included language to remove the federal exemption on taxing canceled student loan debt.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, told IndyStar in an email that lawmakers made the change before they knew what federal student loan forgiveness looked like because they wanted to understand the impact it would have before deciding whether to follow the federal government's lead in making it tax free.

"Moving forward, I expect for conversations to continue on this topic as we head into the next legislative session," Huston said.

Here’s what you need to know about how, and why, Indiana will tax federal student loan forgiveness:

How much will loan forgiveness add to my state and local tax bill?

Since Indiana’s tax rate is 3.23%, this means Hoosiers will pay $323 in state income tax for each $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. There are also county-level taxes, which vary by county. For example, Marion County’s 2.2% rate would equate to another $202 in taxes for each $10,000 forgiven.

Outdoors, drinks, and famous sweets6 gems to explore on Indianapolis' south side

A Pell Grant recipient that lives in Indianapolis and received the full $20,000 in forgiveness would be on the hook for an additional $1,050 in income taxes.

Why is federal student loan forgiveness being taxed in Indiana?

Generally, debt that is discharged for less than you owe is treated as taxable income. There are exceptions, such as debt discharged through bankruptcy.

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act last year, it included a provision that would exempt student loan debt discharged from 2021 to 2025 from an individual’s taxable income. This essentially set up the framework for Biden to be able to authorize widespread student loan forgiveness and make it tax-free.

EntertainmentNas and Busta Rhymes bring excitement, but Wu-Tang Clan falters in Ruoff show

Most states are following the federal government and not counting debt forgiven under the plan as taxable income. It’s common for states to incorporate parts of the federal tax code into their own system of taxation to some degree. How they do so can vary, though, which is why some states are handling loan forgiveness differently.

Some states conform to the Internal Revenue Code on a rolling basis, meaning they automatically adopt changes as they’re made at the federal level. Some are selective, incorporating just a few pieces or definitions but otherwise omitting large swaths in favor of their own policies.

Crime lab to stop testing for weedHere's the reason behind the major decision

Indiana conforms on a static basis, meaning it largely conforms to the IRC but only as it reads on a fixed date. This date is routinely updated.

Some states are conforming to a version of the code that pre-dates ARPA, so the provision to exclude student loan debt discharged between 2021 and 2025 from income tax calculations wouldn’t be included and that state would likely be set up to tax loans forgiven under the Biden plan as income. They could choose to update their conformity date or added the exclusion in separately, if they wanted to follow suit with the federal government and make forgiveness tax-free.

Indianapolis Colts newsVoice of Colts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Mike Jansen, let go, replaced by JJ Stankevitz

Indiana has conformed to a post-ARPA version of the code but chose to decouple from it on this issue.

The current state budget, passed last year, broke from the federal definition of adjusted gross income for tax purposes on several issues – providing exemptions in some places and adding back in federal exemptions in others. It carved out ARPA’s student loan forgiveness exemption from the state code, setting up Indiana to tax debt discharged under Biden’s plan.

This does not apply to exceptions for certain kinds of student loan debt forgiveness that pre-date ARPA, such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, insolvency or bankruptcy, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue. The department also confirmed that forgiveness resulting from death or total and permanent disability is not taxable.

"In 2021, the federal government made changes to federal tax law to exclude student loan forgiveness as income," Huston said. "At the same time, it left states in the dark about the potential impact of this change or how it would eventually tie into a future program. Typically, a policy rollout would precede a change in the federal tax code.

"Nearly all of Indiana's Republican and Democrat legislators decided not to blindly align Indiana's code with federal code, because we wanted to understand the impact on Hoosier taxpayers and make an informed decision."

The final version of House Bill 1001, the state budget, did pass with almost unanimous support last year after a last-minute windfall in state tax dollars led lawmakers to make historic investments in the state's public education system and give teachers long-sought raises.

INDINIA?:Fans misspell Indiana on national television

Other kinds of debt cancelation could be subject to state taxes, though, such as debt forgiven after a successful Borrower Defense claim. The Biden administration has forgiven billions of dollars in federal student loans taken out by students who attended schools they say defrauded them. This includes high-profile examples such as Corinthian Colleges and Carmel-based ITT Tech. Earlier this year, the federal government canceled all loan debt owed by students who attended either of the now-defunct for-profit institutions.

How many states are taxing debt canceled under Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan?

According to the Tax Foundation, Indiana is one of seven states that is on track to tax the debt discharged under Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan at the state and local level.

True Crime IndianaSpeedway Burger Chef murders spotlighted in new documentary

Will I definitely have to pay taxes on my federal student loan debt that gets canceled?

Current law would tax Hoosiers that receive federal student loan debt cancelation. It would take legislative action to change that.

Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, said he would file a bill to do just that in the next legislative session. Porter said he'll draft a bill to "retroactively eliminate and nullify any state individual income tax" imposed on Hoosiers who receive student loan forgiveness.

"Many student borrowers have paid back their original loan amount and then some, but interest rates have kept them from paying off their debt and allocating that money toward buying a house, saving for retirement or starting a family," Porter said in a statement. "The federal government and the vast majority of other states have correctly chosen not to tax student debt forgiveness. I can't say I'm surprised Indiana has chosen to take a punitive stance on a policy meant to give working-class Americans relief, but there's still time to change this."

Porter said it is unfair to tax student loan debt relief when the state has a $6.1 billion surplus.

The legislative session starts in January. Porter would need Republican support to get the measure passed, as the GOP has a supermajority in both chambers of the Indiana Statehouse. Huston said he expects "conversations to continue on this topic."

Call IndyStar education reporter Arika Herron at 317-201-5620 or email her at Arika.Herron@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @ArikaHerron.

Comments / 19

David Nail
2d ago

well I'm not a genius but I don't know how the state of Indiana whether it made a law or not could tax money I owe you the federal government somebody in Indiana needs to get fired and find a new job but I think you're seeing here what is a problem with Indiana political structure you have way too many Republicans and it's been Republican for way too long like the guy said have a super majority of Republicans for over 10 years you get crazy loss like this

Reply(3)
7
Georgianna Roney
2d ago

$6Billion dollars in EXCESS SURPLUS and Indiana has the NERVE to DEMAND MORE FEDERAL MONEY??? That's CRIMINAL !!!

Reply
7
Nanetha Hatcher
2d ago

Indiana is the greediest state in the country! Which is to be expected since it's ran by Republicans. We have a surplus of money that they're "giving back" to the people so why tax this? People are out here struggling with inflation and this is what our state does? How pathetic and greedy.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Porter
Fortune

A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household. Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause […] The post Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Hoosiers#Study Hall
CNET

How to Apply for $10K-$20K Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is canceling as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who meet income guidelines. The administration is also extending the pause on repaying student loans till January 2023. While some borrowers may automatically see their debt forgiven by the Department...
COLLEGES
Money

Student Loan Payment Pause Extended Through End of 2022

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Federal student loan borrowers just got another big break from the Biden administration. In addition to...
EDUCATION
CBS Philly

These 13 states may tax borrowers on Biden's student loan relief

The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt is slated to lift a financial burden from millions of Americans. Yet the plan could add tax bills as high as $1,100 for borrowers in some states, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis.That may catch some borrowers by surprise, given that the Biden administration noted its loan forgiveness won't be considered federal taxable income under a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act. That law, however, doesn't exempt loan forgiveness at the state level, although some states will likely follow the federal law in their treatment...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
The Independent

Republican plans to block student loan relief would keep millions of Americans in debt

Republican attorneys general and right-wing legal groups are considering legal challenges to block President Joe Biden’s transformative student loan debt cancellation plan that would provide immense relief for millions of borrowers.If GOP challenges are successful, more than 20 million Americans whose remaining balances are set to be wiped out would be forced back into debt.And unless state lawmakers in several Republican-dominated state legislatures work quickly to change how student loan relief is taxed, despite a federal exemption, borrowers in those states could also face significant tax bills for their canceled debts.Roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers are eligible for...
EDUCATION
CBS News

How to save money on student loans

It's no secret that student loans have become a major economic burden. Americans owe a combined $1.7 trillion in student debt. That's one reason President Biden announced a public student loan forgiveness program in August. While the administration readies the application process, you can take action now to try and...
EDUCATION
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy