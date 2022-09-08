ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville unleashes scoring barrage in girls' soccer matchup with Decatur Central

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Two minutes into Martinsville's Mid-State Conference matchup with Decatur Central, sophomore forward Addy Berry glided through the Hawks' defense and placed the ball in the right corner of the net for the game's first score.

After that, the Artesians couldn't stop scoring.

Olivia Phillips added a goal 10 minutes later, and Berry scored her second with 15 to go in the first half, building Martinsville an early 3-0 lead in the first half. The Hawks scored three of their own, but it wasn't enough as the Artesians continued to pour it on, winning 6-3.

"Conference wins are always huge," Martinsville coach Jason Dilbone said. "We felt like we let one get away from us at Greenwood last week, so we've got to build off two with a win over Perry last night and this one tonight. This one gets us back in the mix."

Once? twice? How about three times

Berry has proven herself to be a gamechanger for the Artesians early in the season, and against the Hawks, it was no different.

She had already added 10 goals to her sophomore resume entering Wednesday, and a hat trick performance against the Hawks, her third time accomplishing such this season, brings that number up to 13. In just seven games, Berry's topped her career best of 12 goals from last season.

Needless to say, it's been a hot start for the second year forward.

"It's pretty great, definitely get a lot of help from everybody else on the team that sets you up to score," Berry said. "So as long as you've got that, you can get as many as you want really."

Key plays

One of the game's deciding plays came early in the second half. In the closing minutes of the first half, Decatur Central found itself on the attack often, pressing Martinsville while getting good looks at the goal.

The pressure resulted in the Hawks breaking through Martinsville's defense for its first score, provided by senior Jacquline Flores, not even a minute into the second half. Gaining momentum, Decatur Central didn't let up. A short while later, they were presented opportunity in the form of a penalty kick.

The Artesians' freshman goalkeeper Layla Wolff ended up winning the one-on-one, blocking Jacquline Flores' attempt on the goal. A score there would have made it 3-2 and could have changed the direction of the outcome. Instead, Martinsville's Ashlynn Crowe delivered on a penalty kick minutes later to put the contest out of reach at 4-1.

"They came out more aggressive, honestly," Dilbone said. "I think they were playing a little more of a high press and it caught us off guard. Kudos to them, they came out quick, brought it to us in the first five minutes of that second half. We just had to refocus."

What it means

With a variety of Artesians' notching goals, the win proves Martinsville is not just a one person show. Berry's been great, but so has sophomore Olivia Phillips, who notched two goals in the game for her eighth of the season. All eight have come in the last four games.

The emergence of Phillips is something Dilbone feels has changed the dynamic of Martinsville's offense.

"We're playing really well, Olivia's really stepped up," Dilbone said. "We've been better off with two scoring options. When we played Greenwood, they were focusing straight on Addy and it made it tough. So, she's had a heck of a run."

Furthermore, the win evens things out for Martinsville, who are now 4-4 and 3-2 in Mid-State play. It's also the team's third consecutive win.

For Decatur Central, who fall to 3-4, there were positives to build off the performance. For starters, the Hawks never let the Artesians feel too comfortable, scoring throughout the second half. There's improvements to make on the defensive end, but had the team's second half variation played all 80 minutes, there's a good chance things would have been more competitive.

Looking ahead

Martinsville gets a break in its schedule with its next game scheduled at Franklin Community next Wednesday, Sept. 14. Decatur Central returns to action Monday, Sept. 12, against Scecina before hosting rival Mooresville on Sept. 14.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

