Martinsville, IN

Come celebrate 200 years of Martinsville

The Reporter-Times
 2 days ago
MARTINSVILLE — The city of Martinsville is preparing for its bicentennial celebration next week and residents are invited to join in on the fun.

Downtown Martinsville will serve as the venue as the city prepares to commemorate 200 years of its existence on Saturday, Sept. 17. Citizens are invited to attend the celebration and enjoy live entertainment, fireworks and fresh meals provided by local food trucks. Restaurants located downtown will also be open to hungry customers.

John Dillinger:How a small-town crook became the FBI's Public Enemy No. 1.

The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with presentations by the Martinsville Community Band, Martinsville Community Choir and City Children's Choir.

A total of five concerts will then take place in downtown Martinsville throughout the rest of the afternoon as the celebrations get underway. Admission to all of the concerts is free.

Visitors can enjoy spending time with family and friends while eating delicious food and singing along to some of their favorite Creedence Clearwater Revival or Heart songs. There will also be activities available for kids in attendance.

The festivities will reach a dazzling conclusion as a fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m.

Bicentennial schedule

  • Rose O'Neal: 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
  • The Woomblies Rock Orchestra: 3:30 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.
  • Creedence Revived (Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute): 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Barracuda (Heart Tribute): 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Clayton Anderson: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks: 9 p.m.

