Mcconnelsville, OH

Ricky Skaggs performing in McConnelsville

By Special to the Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago
McCONNELSVILLE − Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform for the Ohio Valley Opry for its 22nd anniversary show Sept. 17 at the Twin City Opera House, 15 W. Main St., McConnelsville. Show are 4 and 8 p.m. This is the band's third appearance for the OVO. Skaggs struck his first chords on a mandolin more than 50 years ago and this 15-time Grammy Award winner continues to do his part to lead the recent roots revival in music. With 12 consecutive Grammy-nominated classics behind him, all from his own Skaggs Family Records label, the tones made by Skaggs come from a life dedicated to playing music that is fed by the soul and felt by the heart.Skaggs was born on July 18, 1954, in Cordell, Kentucky, and received his first mandolin at the age of 5 after his father, Hobert, heard him harmonizing with his mother from across the house as he played with his toys. Two weeks after teaching him the G, C and D chords, Hobert returned from working out of town shocked to see his young son making chord changes and singing along. He soon earned a reputation among the locals in his community.

When the legendary Bill Monroe came to Martha, Kentucky for a performance, the crowd wouldn’t let up until “Little Ricky Skaggs” got up to play. The father of bluegrass called 6-year-old Skaggs up and placed his own mandolin around his neck, adjusting the strap to fit his small frame. No one could have imagined what a defining moment that would be in the life of the young prodigy. By age 7, Skaggs performed with bluegrass legends Flatt and Scruggs on their popular syndicated television show, for which he earned his first paycheck for a musical performance.In 1971, he entered the world of professional music with his friend, the late country singer, Keith Whitley, when the two young musicians were invited to join the band of bluegrass patriarch Ralph Stanley. Skaggs soon began to build a reputation for creativity and excitement through live appearances and recordings with acts such as J. D. Crowe and the New South. He performed on the band’s 1975 debut album for Rounder Records, which is widely regarded as one of the most influential bluegrass albums ever made. A stint as a bandleader with Boone Creek followed, bringing the challenges of leadership while giving him further recording and performing experience.In the late 1970s, Ricky turned his attention to country music. Though still in his 20s, the wealth of experience and talent he possessed served him well, first as a member of Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band and later as an individual recording artist on his own. With the release of Waitin’ for the Sun to Shine in 1981, Skaggs reached the top of the country charts and remained there throughout most of the 1980s, resulting in a total of 12 number one hits.

In 1982, he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the youngest to ever be inducted at that time. As his popularity soared, he garnered eight awards from the Country Music Association (CMA), including Entertainer of the Year in 1985, four Grammy Awards and dozens of other honors. These achievements also placed him front and center in the neo-traditionalist movement, bringing renewed vitality and prominence to a sound that had been somewhat subdued by the commercialization of the Urban Cowboy fad. Renowned guitarist and producer, Chet Atkins, credited Skaggs with single-handedly saving country music.Also performing for the OVO will be Erica Dodge, The Clarks, Matt Coleman, Beth Bigham, and Mike Morrison with the staff band featuring Gary Sigler, Andrew Ruggles, Marv and Deana Clark, Bryant Sigler and Rick Troyer.Tickets are $40, $50 and $60 and can be purchased online at OhioValleyOpry.com or by calling the box office at 740-525-9218.

Submitted by the Ohio Valley Opry

