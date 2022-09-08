'She was always with a smile;' Former Rockford-area clerk Lori Mitchell dies

MACHESNEY PARK — If anyone has visited Machesney Park Village Hall , you likely saw on occasion the artwork of elementary students neatly framed and hanging on a wall.

And, if you were a village resident recognized with a Yard of Distinction Award or enjoyed the holiday lighting contest, you have one person to thank.

Former village Clerk Lori Mitchell played a role in coordinating all of those activities and many others, said her successor, Clerk Robbin Snodgrass.

"Lori has probably impacted more people within the village than anyone I've ever met," Snodgrass said. "She was loved by the trustees. She was loved by the staff. She had the gift of hospitality. She was just an amazing woman."

Mitchell died Tuesday in Sun City, Arizona. She was 75.

Mitchell was a four-term village clerk serving from 2004 to 2020. She moved to Arizona in late 2020 after her retirement from public office.

Mitchell was a mother of five children, one of whom, Terri Bailey, a village trustee, also was sworn in by Mitchell. She called the moment very special.

Bailey said her mother instilled in all of her children a love for the Lord, their families and the communities that they live in.

She also said her mother can be admired for how she lived her life in good health and in sickness.

"I'll tell you this. When she found out she was sick and was given a short amount of time, she never once lost her spirit because she always knew where she was going after she passed," Bailey said. "And if you were to talk to her, you would never know that she was even sick."

Mitchell was well-respected by her peers as she served on the Illinois Municipal League 's Executive Committee, the Legislative Committee and was instrumental in the Northern Illinois Municipal Clerk's Association.

"When I came in as clerk a year and a half ago, I was just absolutely overwhelmed with kindness and support, not only from what she had given me, but also from what the clerks who respected her gave me," Snodgrass said. "She made my being a clerk much easier."

Over the years, Mitchell also served on several community boards including: the Parks Chamber, the Lions Club, the Mayor's Task Force on Homelessness, the Rock Valley Federal Credit Union and the Rock House Kids Board.

"The Harlemites (the alumni of Harlem High School) all loved her," Snodgrass said. "She was a part of them for a long time. She also helped out with a prison ministry called Fishers of Men and she was a secretary for Bethany Presbyterian Church."

"She touched so many lives," Snodgrass said. "I sent out on our trunk line to the other clerks in the state that she had passed on and I am getting responses from clerks all over the state saying, 'Oh my gosh. She impacted me so much. She was a mentor. She was so smart.'"

Machesney Park Village President Steve Johnson served 10 years as a village treasurer and two years as village trustee before being elected village president in 2017. He said Mitchell was there to swear him in at each post.

"She was sworn in first by the attorney and then she came up and swore everybody else in," he said. "That's how we did things."

Johnson said Mitchell was the go-to person for any and all questions pertaining to municipal government.

"If we had any type of procedure question, we would go to her and ask, 'What do you think?' If she didn't know, she would reach out to the Illinois Municipal League and get the correct answer for us."

Loves Park Clerk Bob Burden said even though he became a municipal clerk before Mitchell, he still considered her a mentor because she was so knowledgeable.

"She was a total professional in every since of the word, and her love of her community showed in everything she did," he said. "She was always willing to take on projects, no matter how busy she was. She'd give it her all. She had energy and enthusiasm for everything she was involved in."

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said it was during her days as executive director of Keep Northern Illinois Clean and Beautiful when she first met Mitchell. She, too, said Mitchell was very supportive of her and someone other clerks could model themselves after.

"She was a true public servant," she said. "She was always with a smile. Always had a can-do attitude, and she was someone you looked to for guidance when you became clerk.

"It's truly a loss within our community when we lose people the caliber of Lori Mitchell."

