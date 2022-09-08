ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lore City, OH

What's the Buzz: Fair week and a fall market will keep you busy

By Heather Sevigny
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago

Pick any one of the events happening in and around the area to keep your week busy. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for Sept. 8 to 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6H4L_0hml3cVL00

Thursday

Wine Craze Corn Maze. With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer, why not jump headfirst into fall? Grab a vino-loving pal and head to Van Buren Acres for the evening. Your ticket includes five wine samples, a trip through this year's corn maze, live entertainment by Matt Simmons, and more. Tickets for participants are $35, with the designated driver ticket costing $25. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a limited number of tickets will be available on-site. Purchase entry by visiting the Licking County Farm Bureau website. Van Buren Acres, 5066 Keller Road, Hebron.

Saturday

Urban Twigs Fall Market. Head down US Route 40 to this one-day event hosted by Urban Twigs. Local vendors will showcase wares, food trucks will be serving up a variety of goodies, and you'll have the chance to find the perfect fall mums. The fall-themed market is in its fourth year and is being joined by new neighbor, Enchanted Garden. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information or to become a vendor call 740-255-0763. Urban Twigs, 5843 Glenn Highway, Cambridge.

2022 Byesville Beautification Downtown Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show. Just in case you missed any of the local car shows over the summer, don't fret. Check out the car, truck, and motorcycle show put on by the Byesville Business Association. The car show is scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m., with the awards ceremony taking place at 3 p.m. Registration is $15 per vehicle for those who wish to enter. Awards will be handed out to the best vehicle in the following categories: Best Truck Custom, Best Truck Stock, Best Car Custom, Best Car Stock, Best Motorcycle Custom, Best Motorcycle Stock, and Best Overall. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information call 740-260-3088. Second Street, Byesville.

Sunday

Guernsey County Fair. Old Washington will once again be abuzz with the Guernsey County Fair. Visitors can check out the animal barns and agricultural hall. Grab a stromboli or some fried Oreos as you make your way around the midway. On tap for the grandstand is a variety of shows, including a rodeo, motocross event, rough truck and two truck pulls. The 4-H members will be showing off their knowledge and skills at various times throughout the week, culminating with the Junior Fair sales day on Friday. Monday is $5 admission or a donation of three canned goods for the Stock the Trailer program. Tuesday through Sunday admission will be $10. There will be no rides operating on Monday. Seniors aged 60 and over can get in free on Wednesday, and Tuesday is free for veterans with identification. For more information visit the Guernsey County Fair website or call the fair board office at 740-489-5888. Guernsey County Fairgrounds, 335 Old National Road, Lore City.

As highlighted in last week's column:

  • Saturday. 60th annual Stumptown Steam Threshers Reunion. Antique balers and thresher machines will be in full swing along with other demonstrations. Shop around at the flea market for baked goodies. Food will be available for purchase, and a kiddie tractor pedal pull and quarter search will keep the young ones busy. Watch the parade at 1 p.m. or get revved up at the tractor pull. Entry into the event is $5 per person, with kids aged 12 and under admitted free of charge. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information call 330-265-3659. Harrison County Fairgrounds, 550 Grant St., Cadiz.

Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay to host Fall food truck festival

WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter. This year’s event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a […]
WHEELING, WV
weelunk.com

You’re Bound To Love This Bookstore in Downtown Wheeling

Vigilant Books is an independent bookstore that is located that is temporarily located at 1900 Market St. in downtown Wheeling, W.Va. just a few doors down from the popular Hall of Fame Café. The bookstore is owned and operated by current Wheeling resident Charles (Chuck) Wood and it first opened in October of 2019. However, the store closed for fifteen months in March of 2020 and didn’t reopen until June of 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic which prevented them from keeping the store open.
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

7th Annual Breakout Bash at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Saturday the 7th annual Breakout Bash is taking place at The Barn on Linden Avenue. PQ’s Rock n Roll and NAMI Six County will bring together great local artists to play 11 hours of live music and a 50/50 raffle in support of mental illness and drug addiction.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Road Trip To The River! The Best Things To Do In Marietta

Nestled along the Ohio River, Marietta is one of Ohio’s hidden gems. This small city has a rich history and it’s the perfect day trip from Columbus. From incredible food to amazing nature to fascinating history, Marietta may not be on your “must visit” list, but it totally should be. As the oldest city in the state of Ohio, Marietta has a rich history and plenty of fun things to do on a visit.
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
City
Cadiz, OH
City
Hebron, OH
City
Cambridge, OH
City
Byesville, OH
State
Washington State
City
Lore City, OH
Local
Ohio Business
wtuz.com

New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe

Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
visitsteubenville.com

‘The Well-Known’ as well as ‘The Hidden’ Gems in Jefferson County, Ohio

HISTORIC FORT STEUBEN & THE FIRST FEDERAL LAND OFFICE. Ten buildings recreate life on the Ohio “frontier” at Historic Fort Steuben, a reconstructed 18th century fort on its original site overlooking the Ohio River. Visitors learn about the hardships and challenges of the early Americans who began the westward settlement of the country. Period tools and crafts, curious customs and impressive skills are demonstrated. Compare the comparative luxury of the Officers’ Quarters with the less comfortable Enlisted Men’s Quarters. An active archaeology dig is on the site. The adjacent First Federal Land Office of the West of the Alleghenies, a log structure from 1800, is a 19th century home office. In the Exhibit Hall are periodic displays of local and national history including Native Americans in the Ohio Valley, Baron von Steuben, and the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The Fort is part of the Historic Lewis and Clark National Trail and the Ohio River Scenic Byway. A tour takes 75 to 90 minutes, but it takes you back 200 years! 120 S. 3rd Street, Steubenville.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Flea Market#Labor Day#Urban Twigs
WTRF- 7News

Who will compete in Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Run not waltz” to get your tickets! That’s what Augusta Levy Learning Center is saying about this year’s 11th annual Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars! I think that we start getting excited about Dancing With the Stars two weeks after the previous year. There was so much energy! We have […]
WHEELING, WV
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY FAIR 2022: Five Things To Know Before You Go

* WHERE, WHEN, HOW MUCH? The 173rd Wayne County Fair is Sept. 10-15 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster just off U.S. 3 between Interstates 71 and 77. The gates open daily 8 a.m., the buildings are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. General admission is $4. Children 6 and younger free. Veterans can get in free with ID on Tuesday. Senior citizens (65 and older) get in free on Wednesday. Season tickets can be purchased by anyone for $20. Membership tickets can be purchased by any Wayne County resident who is 21 or older for $20. Parking is free. To contact the fair office, phone 330-262-8001 or email waynecountyfair@yahoo.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Sweetie

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a dog whose camera shy but loves being around people. Meet Sweetie, she’s an Australian Cattle Breed who’s very energetic and loves being with families. Those at the Animal Shelter that know Sweetie say she really lives up to her name. Administrative Assistant of the Animal Shelter Society Jenna Kinney spoke more about Sweetie.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County

A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Local High School Rankings

AND THEN JOHN GLENN COMING IN AT 21ST.. AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POLL IS BUCKEYE TRAIL AND CROOKSVILLE WHO ARE BOTH TIED FOR 22ND.. AND A LITTLE FURTHER AT 16 WAS MILLER..
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy