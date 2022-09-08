What's the Buzz: Fair week and a fall market will keep you busy

Pick any one of the events happening in and around the area to keep your week busy. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for Sept. 8 to 17.

Thursday

Wine Craze Corn Maze. With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer, why not jump headfirst into fall? Grab a vino-loving pal and head to Van Buren Acres for the evening. Your ticket includes five wine samples, a trip through this year's corn maze, live entertainment by Matt Simmons, and more. Tickets for participants are $35, with the designated driver ticket costing $25. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a limited number of tickets will be available on-site. Purchase entry by visiting the Licking County Farm Bureau website. Van Buren Acres, 5066 Keller Road, Hebron.

Saturday

Urban Twigs Fall Market. Head down US Route 40 to this one-day event hosted by Urban Twigs. Local vendors will showcase wares, food trucks will be serving up a variety of goodies, and you'll have the chance to find the perfect fall mums. The fall-themed market is in its fourth year and is being joined by new neighbor, Enchanted Garden. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information or to become a vendor call 740-255-0763. Urban Twigs, 5843 Glenn Highway, Cambridge.

2022 Byesville Beautification Downtown Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show. Just in case you missed any of the local car shows over the summer, don't fret. Check out the car, truck, and motorcycle show put on by the Byesville Business Association. The car show is scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m., with the awards ceremony taking place at 3 p.m. Registration is $15 per vehicle for those who wish to enter. Awards will be handed out to the best vehicle in the following categories: Best Truck Custom, Best Truck Stock, Best Car Custom, Best Car Stock, Best Motorcycle Custom, Best Motorcycle Stock, and Best Overall. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information call 740-260-3088. Second Street, Byesville.

Sunday

Guernsey County Fair. Old Washington will once again be abuzz with the Guernsey County Fair. Visitors can check out the animal barns and agricultural hall. Grab a stromboli or some fried Oreos as you make your way around the midway. On tap for the grandstand is a variety of shows, including a rodeo, motocross event, rough truck and two truck pulls. The 4-H members will be showing off their knowledge and skills at various times throughout the week, culminating with the Junior Fair sales day on Friday. Monday is $5 admission or a donation of three canned goods for the Stock the Trailer program. Tuesday through Sunday admission will be $10. There will be no rides operating on Monday. Seniors aged 60 and over can get in free on Wednesday, and Tuesday is free for veterans with identification. For more information visit the Guernsey County Fair website or call the fair board office at 740-489-5888. Guernsey County Fairgrounds, 335 Old National Road, Lore City.

As highlighted in last week's column:

Saturday. 60th annual Stumptown Steam Threshers Reunion. Antique balers and thresher machines will be in full swing along with other demonstrations. Shop around at the flea market for baked goodies. Food will be available for purchase, and a kiddie tractor pedal pull and quarter search will keep the young ones busy. Watch the parade at 1 p.m. or get revved up at the tractor pull. Entry into the event is $5 per person, with kids aged 12 and under admitted free of charge. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information call 330-265-3659. Harrison County Fairgrounds, 550 Grant St., Cadiz.

