Lawrence County, PA

Ellwood City-area home prices rise 0.3% in August, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
A typical Lawrence County home listed for $159,450 in August, up 0.3% from the previous month's $159,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in August was up about 22.8% from August 2021. Lawrence County's median home was 1,522 square feet for a listed price of $98 per square foot.

The Lawrence County market was busy, with a median 51 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 42 days on market. The market added 108 new home listings in August, compared with the 116 added in August 2021. The market ended the month with some 207 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

Beaver County home prices rise 7.8% to $193,950

Beaver County's home prices rose 7.8%, to a median $193,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 43 days, from 37 days a month earlier. The typical 1,538-square-foot house had a list price of $123 per square foot.

Across all of Pennsylvania, median home prices were $289,450, falling 1.9% from a month earlier. The median Pennsylvania home for sale had 1,729 square feet at list price of $169 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $435,050, down 3.1% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,890 square feet, listed at $222 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

