Carroll/Canal Winchester news: Honeyfest returns to Lithopolis this weekend

The 2022 Lithopolis HoneyFest happens from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Entries for the Honey Show will be accepted Friday at Honeyfest from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Wagnalls Memorial in the Banquet Hall. Awards are as follows:

1st place --$20

2nd place -- $15

3rd place -- $10

Best of Show --$25

The public may watch the judging at the Honeyfest, Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Banquet Hall. Winners announced at the Awards Program, Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Main Stage. Winners projects will be on display Saturday at the Honey Show Booth.

Entry pick up is Saturday, 6:30 to 7 p.m. There is no entry fee.

For more information, contact Michelle Richards at michellerichards1993@gmail.com.

New substation

Canal Winchester Mayor Mike Ebert was pleased to present Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape with the keys to the new Canal Winchester Substation, located at 36 S. High Street.

When city offices moved into the Bob McDorman Building along E. Waterloo Street earlier this year, the former municipal building was remodeled to accommodate the deputies. After a brief construction period, the deputies were finally able to transition into the new space in late August.

Mayor Ebert, Sheriff Lape, and a few deputies joined together on Sept. 1 for the official exchanging of keys followed by a tour of the building.

“Many years ago, this building was home to the Canal Winchester Police Department with just two officers,” Mayor Ebert shared. “It has housed several tenants and been through many remodels since then, but we are pleased to offer it to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office now.”

The new substation has limited openings to the public. For more information, visit sheriff.fairfield.oh.us.

SJXXII

Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 5773 Winchester Southern Road in Bloom Township is hosting a special event this month. On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m., the Platinum Club will host a bonfire/wienie roast at the church. Hotdogs, chips, apple cider, and condiments will be provided. Bring your chairs and a dessert. Prior to the wienie roast, Jim Hahn of the Catholic Foundation will speak with the group and anyone else from the parish interested in learning more about what the Catholic Foundation can provide for future planning. This will be held in the social hall at 5:30 p.m.

