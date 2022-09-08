ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithopolis, OH

Carroll/Canal Winchester news: Honeyfest returns to Lithopolis this weekend

By Anne Darling Cyphert
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXWvd_0hml26VF00

The 2022 Lithopolis HoneyFest happens from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Entries for the Honey Show will be accepted Friday at Honeyfest from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Wagnalls Memorial in the Banquet Hall. Awards are as follows:

  • 1st place --$20
  • 2nd place -- $15
  • 3rd place -- $10
  • Best of Show --$25

The public may watch the judging at the Honeyfest, Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Banquet Hall. Winners announced at the Awards Program, Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Main Stage. Winners projects will be on display Saturday at the Honey Show Booth.

Entry pick up is Saturday, 6:30 to 7 p.m. There is no entry fee.

For more information, contact Michelle Richards at michellerichards1993@gmail.com.

New substation

Canal Winchester Mayor Mike Ebert was pleased to present Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape with the keys to the new Canal Winchester Substation, located at 36 S. High Street.

When city offices moved into the Bob McDorman Building along E. Waterloo Street earlier this year, the former municipal building was remodeled to accommodate the deputies. After a brief construction period, the deputies were finally able to transition into the new space in late August.

Mayor Ebert, Sheriff Lape, and a few deputies joined together on Sept. 1 for the official exchanging of keys followed by a tour of the building.

“Many years ago, this building was home to the Canal Winchester Police Department with just two officers,” Mayor Ebert shared. “It has housed several tenants and been through many remodels since then, but we are pleased to offer it to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office now.”

The new substation has limited openings to the public. For more information, visit sheriff.fairfield.oh.us.

SJXXII

Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 5773 Winchester Southern Road in Bloom Township is hosting a special event this month. On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m., the Platinum Club will host a bonfire/wienie roast at the church. Hotdogs, chips, apple cider, and condiments will be provided. Bring your chairs and a dessert. Prior to the wienie roast, Jim Hahn of the Catholic Foundation will speak with the group and anyone else from the parish interested in learning more about what the Catholic Foundation can provide for future planning. This will be held in the social hall at 5:30 p.m.

Please send news items to Anne Darling Cyphert at adcnewsservice@aol.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | New Albany Walking Classic, Oktoberfest and Columbus Food and Wine Experience

Sept. 9-11 Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest. Ohio Expo Center/Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. There's something for everyone at Columbus Oktoberfest. The event features a plethora of scrumptious food, live music, copious brews and games galore. There are beer halls, a wine garden, children’s areas, arts and crafts sections, three stages of music and more.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays

A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lithopolis, OH
City
Canal Winchester, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Government
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Government
City
Winchester, OH
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
newsforce247.com

NewsForce to Kick of Popcorn Festival with LIVE Broadcast

Marion, Ohio - Tri-Rivers Career Center and Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity are proud to present the Poppin' Parade on NewsForce LIVE. The annual broadcast is set to air on Thursday September 8th at 5:30 PM. To watch the festivities, head over to the NewsForce 24/7 Facebook Page.
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
tinyliving.com

Mohican by Modern Tiny Living

This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Local Life#Catholic Church#Festival#Localevent#Carroll Canal Winchester#The Awards Program
columbusunderground.com

Aldi Planned for Fifth Avenue Spot as Part of New Development

An Aldi grocery store could be headed to the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The new store would be located at the southwest corner of West Fifth Avenue and Edgehill Road, the current site of several buildings owned by Goodwill Columbus that contain the organization’s headquarters, an art gallery and other operations.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

My Neighborhood: Easton Co-Developer Yaromir Steiner on What He Loves About Buckeye Lake

The construction of a reservoir for the Ohio and Erie Canal in the 1820s turned a small pond into Buckeye Lake, a resort community with a rich history that once included an amusement park and a large ballroom where Glen Miller, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie performed. “My favorite thing about Buckeye Lake is the diversity of the communities [along the shores] and how they each have a different personality and character,” says Easton co-developer Yaromir Steiner, the CEO and founder of Steiner + Associates. He splits his time between homes in New Albany and Buckeye Lake and is vice chair of the Buckeye Lake Region Corp., a tri-county planning organization. Come aboard as we dock at some of Steiner’s favorite spots.
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe Utility Director announces new road closure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sewer repairs continue on Chillicothe’s east side. The city Utility Director Brad Long announced Thursday that East Water Street will be closed from Sycamore Street to Rose Street. The closure, Long said, goes into effect today. Anyone with questions regarding the ongoing repair project can...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: ’70s Meets Hoffa at New Dublin Bar Missing Jimmy’s

Patrons can now disappear for a while at new Dublin bar Missing Jimmy’s. The Jimmy Hoffa-themed experience at 55 S. High St. is a shot, beer, watch a game kind of place according to Owner Robert DelliQuadri. As for the beer, expect mostly domestic classics on Missing Jimmy’s 15...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Circleville issues dead woman notice to demolish property in response to complaint

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A dead woman in Circleville now has two weeks left to respond to a "Notice of Demolition Order" issued by the city's Public Service Department. City leaders issued the order after neighbors started calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers regarding a hazardous property on Hayward Street. The three-bedroom home once owned by Nora Copley was destroyed by fire last March. According to the Pickaway County Auditor, Copley is still the owner of record.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Tecumseh Offers New Fright to Sugar Loaf Mountain this Halloween Season

CHILLICOTHE – Scioto Society will host a new fright this year on Sugarloaf Mountian. The location is famous for it Live action play of Tecumseh, which has offered a new “must-see” horror attraction for the last several years. Recently Sleepy Hollow was a sold-out Haunting season. This year Scioto Society officers, “Tales of the Undead at Haunted Mountain”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy