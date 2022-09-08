ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto Valley Conference play begins in Week Four for area football teams

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
Adena Warriors (1-2) at Southeastern Panthers (1-2)

The Warriors are looking to recoup their losses after getting blanked by Portsmouth West last week. It's a tough loss to swallow, but they've been able to bounce back before. They picked up their first win in Week Two after being beaten by McClain to begin the season. A powerful running back in sophomore Nate Dreitzler is a plus, too.

The Warriors have proven they can win, and they'll need to prove it again this week.

Southeastern, on the other hand, has a spring in its step. A win over Eastern isn't anything flashy, but it did show that Southeastern isn't going to sit around when losses turn up. It doesn't have that mindset going into this week. It's won a game, and it can carry that mentality into its first Scioto Valley Conference game of the season.

Chillicothe Cavaliers (2-1) at Waverly Tigers (2-1)

Both the Tigers and the Cavaliers are fresh off of losses from last week, and they'll both be looking for a big win to take the edge off.

Waverly will be heading into Friday with a potent offense. It averages over 41 points per game, and it has weapons at every position. Its group of running backs, highlighted by Jase Hurd, has been its keystone unit this season. Although its defense has given up over 38 points per game, the offense has been able to make up those losses.

Chillicothe, while still boasting a formidable offense, thrives on defensive stands. Both of its wins this season have come as a result of staggering their opponents early with forced turnovers and stalled drives during the first half. It even held Westerville North to 17 points in Week Three, which was its fewest points allowed in a game this year.

Huntington Huntsmen (2-1) at Unioto Sherman Tanks (3-0)

The Huntsmen climbed up the standings after clobbering Northwest at home last week for their second win of the year. They picked up 46 points, which is the most the Huntsmen have scored in a game since 2019. Last Friday's performance was outstanding, but the question remains if the Huntsmen can repeat it against a formidable conference opponent.

Unioto is shaping up to be one of the most dominant teams in the SVC this season. It's undefeated and is still riding high after dismantling Waverly while on the road. A well-rounded receiving corps in addition to a spry rushing attack gives Unioto plenty of angles to attack from.

Plus, the Shermans will have the home-field advantage. If the Huntsmen want to keep climbing up the rankings, they'll need to be at the top of their game on Friday.

Paint Valley Bearcats (1-2) at Westfall Mustangs (1-2)

The Bearcats were shut out for the first time since 2016 after they paid a visit to Washington last week. A seemingly unstoppable offense was halted in its tracks, and the Bearcats plunged below .500 for the first time this season.

Paint Valley, however, was dealt a difficult nonconference schedule to traverse this season. It has plenty of time to correct previous losses during conference play, and head coach Corey Dye has a history of success against SVC teams. Not to mention Paint Valley suffered a loss to Washington last season, and went on to take third in the SVC.

Westfall, much like Paint Valley, has struggled against its nonconference opponents. It attempted a comeback against Circleville last week, but it was stopped short and went home with a 34-22 loss. Still, the Mustangs can piece together modest offensive performances when necessary. They put up 38 points on Madison Plains in Week One. Whether that will transfer to conference play has yet to be seen, but the Mustangs aren't out of the running yet.

Piketon Redstreaks (2-1) at Zane Trace Pioneers (3-0)

The Pioneers have mowed down every opponent that has stepped up to face them. They've scored 40 points in both of their last two games, and their offense has clicked in multiple facets. Plus, the defense has been a force to be reckoned with. They've allowed the fewest points of any team in the Scioto Valley Conference by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, the Redstreaks are reeling from a loss to Valley last week. Though they attempted a comeback in the second half, the Redstreaks were cut off by the clock and their short win streak was smashed. They'll attempt to blow off steam this Friday.

Although their offense hasn't been as potent compared to the Pioneers, the Redstreaks have made do with what they have. They inched out a win over Goshen in Week One, and they might be able to repeat that success against the Pioneers.

But Zane Trace is tied for first place in the conference, and for good reason. One of Piketon's biggest hurdles during conference play came right out of the gate, and it'll need to be prepared in order to measure up to the challenge.

