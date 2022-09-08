Morning storms trigger tornado warnings in Marion County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early morning storms trigged tornado warnings for parts of Marion County.

8:33 a.m. update:

A second tornado warning was issued for parts of Marion and Alachua counties around 8:30 a.m.

The second warning is expected to last until 9 a.m.

8:10 a.m. update:

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Marion County on Thursday.

The warning was issued just before 8 a.m. and will last until at least 8:30 a.m.

People in Marion County, west-northwest of Ocala are asked to seek shelter.

Channel 9 is monitoring the storm and will have live coverage on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

Central Florida will see a higher chance for rain and storms Thursday and the rest of the week.

After a dry start in the morning, our area will see a 70% chance of afternoon rain and storms.

Parts of Central Florida may see strong or severe afternoon storms.

Some areas may also see a few inches of rain.

Central Florida will still be hot Thursday before the afternoon storms roll in.

The average high temperature should reach around 93 degrees.

A front to the north of the state is drawing in moisture, increasing our rain and storm chances to 80% for the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor Hurricane Earl, which will bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda tonight.

Thankfully, there are no tropical threats to Florida.

