ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Morning storms trigger tornado warnings in Marion County

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early morning storms trigged tornado warnings for parts of Marion County.

8:33 a.m. update:

A second tornado warning was issued for parts of Marion and Alachua counties around 8:30 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The second warning is expected to last until 9 a.m.

8:10 a.m. update:

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Marion County on Thursday.

The warning was issued just before 8 a.m. and will last until at least 8:30 a.m.

People in Marion County, west-northwest of Ocala are asked to seek shelter.

Channel 9 is monitoring the storm and will have live coverage on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

Central Florida will see a higher chance for rain and storms Thursday and the rest of the week.

After a dry start in the morning, our area will see a 70% chance of afternoon rain and storms.

Parts of Central Florida may see strong or severe afternoon storms.

Some areas may also see a few inches of rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAj5w_0hml1jc000

Central Florida will still be hot Thursday before the afternoon storms roll in.

The average high temperature should reach around 93 degrees.

A front to the north of the state is drawing in moisture, increasing our rain and storm chances to 80% for the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12e0AD_0hml1jc000

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor Hurricane Earl, which will bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda tonight.

Thankfully, there are no tropical threats to Florida.

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Another round of storms develop to start the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – A severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville at 2:27 p.m. for parts of Marion County was allowed to expire at 3:15 p.m. [FIND THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS IN YOUR AREA BY CLICKING HERE]. Saturday will behave much like Friday did with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Hit-and-run crash in Lake County kills 1, sends 1 to hospital

LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
LADY LAKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Hurricanes Earl#Mudslides#Mexico#Severe Weather#Eyewitness News
floridasportsman.com

Grill, Fire Pit......camp burn.....??????

These are HEAVY......250 pounds or more each. They are at the farm in Palatka where I can load them for you with the tractor. Saved them to use as raised grill, fire stand or whatever.......but got sidetracked. You can see how thick they are. $100 each.
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -An inclement Saturday did not stop hundreds in North Central Florida flocking to Trenton for a pre-fall festival. The Trenton Almost Fall Festival is the second get together organized by Kate Duberly. The festival took place at the Trenton State Fair Grounds located at 830 NE Trenton Blvd.
TRENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Action News Jax

FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
LAKE CITY, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida

If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
108K+
Followers
123K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy