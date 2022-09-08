ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten

SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
SHELBY, OH
Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11

BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
BELLVILLE, OH
Shelby's new PreK-8 building opens for younger students

SHELBY — Shelby's new PreK-8 building is finally bringing everybody together on one unified campus. The facility welcomed students in kindergarten through 5th grade on Tuesday for the first day of school. Students in sixth through eighth grade have begun classes in the old junior high building nearby. GALLERY:...
SHELBY, OH
Shelby, OH
Ohio Business
Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza

SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
SHELBY, OH
Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster

New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
LANCASTER, OH
Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge

No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale mows down Vanlue

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Vanlue 47-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale opened with a 13-0 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.
VANLUE, OH
Geneva edges Ashtabula Lakeside in tough test

Geneva could finally catch its breath after a close call against Ashtabula Lakeside in a 20-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Geneva drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ashtabula Lakeside after the first quarter.
GENEVA, OH
Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Danville opens KMAC play with statement win over Fredericktown

DANVILLE -- Kaiden Colopy pushed himself to the point of exhaustion multiple times Friday night. There was the time, late in the first half, when he found himself doubled over on Danville's sideline after a big run, gasping for air and dry heaving in the 80-degree heat. Then there were the moments in the fourth quarter when his hamstrings and calves cramped, leaving him sprawled out on the field as trainers rushed in to help.
DANVILLE, OH
Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event

SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
SANDUSKY, OH

