richlandsource.com
Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten
SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11
BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
richlandsource.com
Shelby's new PreK-8 building opens for younger students
SHELBY — Shelby's new PreK-8 building is finally bringing everybody together on one unified campus. The facility welcomed students in kindergarten through 5th grade on Tuesday for the first day of school. Students in sixth through eighth grade have begun classes in the old junior high building nearby. GALLERY:...
richlandsource.com
Flexing muscle: Lexington tightens grip on Mt. Vernon
Lexington earned a convincing 30-7 win over Mt. Vernon in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Lexington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lexington tops Mount Vernon for first win of the season
Photos from Lexington's 30-7 win at home Friday night against Mount Vernon in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game. The gallery includes photos from the marching bands of both schools.
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: Springfield's early advantage leaves Huber Heights Wayne in its wake
Too much too quick, Springfield opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Huber Heights Wayne 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Springfield opened with a 21-7 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Danville overwhelms Fredericktown
Danville's river of points eventually washed away Fredericktown in a 28-7 cavalcade in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Tough to find an edge early, Danville and Fredericktown fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza
SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: West Holmes 37, Mansfield Senior 7
West Holmes beat Mansfield Senior 37-7 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at West Holmes. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia squeaks past Ashland in tight tilt
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as New Philadelphia nipped Ashland 15-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Delaware Buckeye Valley on top of Columbus Bishop Ready
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Delaware Buckeye Valley passed in a 36-35 victory at Columbus Bishop Ready's expense in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Columbus Bishop Ready started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley at the end of...
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Columbus Marion-Franklin doesn't allow Columbus Eastmoor a point
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Columbus Marion-Franklin proved that in blanking Columbus Eastmoor 22-0 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. The Red Devils' offense struck in front for a 16-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Wooster Triway overwhelms Massillon Tuslaw
Wooster Triway's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Massillon Tuslaw 44-14 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Wooster Triway moved in front of Massillon Tuslaw 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster
New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge
No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale mows down Vanlue
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Vanlue 47-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale opened with a 13-0 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Geneva edges Ashtabula Lakeside in tough test
Geneva could finally catch its breath after a close call against Ashtabula Lakeside in a 20-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Geneva drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ashtabula Lakeside after the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations
MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
richlandsource.com
Danville opens KMAC play with statement win over Fredericktown
DANVILLE -- Kaiden Colopy pushed himself to the point of exhaustion multiple times Friday night. There was the time, late in the first half, when he found himself doubled over on Danville's sideline after a big run, gasping for air and dry heaving in the 80-degree heat. Then there were the moments in the fourth quarter when his hamstrings and calves cramped, leaving him sprawled out on the field as trainers rushed in to help.
crawfordcountynow.com
Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event
SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
