Don't trust the rumor mill: Hy-Vee still coming to Freeport

By Jena Kleindl
The Journal Standard
 2 days ago
FREEPORT — Despite rumors, Hy-Vee is still coming to Freeport, according to a statement by the city of Freeport.

“A little bit of patience will go a long way in anticipation of Hy-Vee, especially as the Meadows Mall area is redeveloped by another major investor with long-term goals for Freeport,” Kevyn Sutter, the director of communications for the city of Freeport, said.

A disgruntled citizen started a widespread rumor that Hy-Vee had ended its agreement with Freeport because of a flood-retaining wall, the city said.

“It’s unfortunate that it has gained so much traction,” Sutter said. “The rumor has been having negative impacts on the business owners that are currently in the Meadows Mall area, even in a time of great excitement with their remodeling projects.”

“The public, in general, has a negative mindset,” Casey Stewart, co-owner of JK Salon in the Meadows Mall, said. “We’ve had many people come in and make negative comments about it but we just keep it positive.”

JK Salon is one of the businesses currently in the Meadows Mall that will get a larger and updated space as part of the redevelopment project.

“We’re anticipating being busier than ever,” Stewart said. “I think it’s great for business and great for Freeport.”

The city announced developer Freeport IL LLC planned to invest $11 million in Meadows Mall in June. The multi-million dollar investment planned on bringing stores like Marshalls, Five Below, Pet Supplies Plus and more to the mall.

The project is being completed by using the city’s Enterprise Zone, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing provided by CastleGreen Finance.

“Development, as much as we might want, doesn’t happen overnight,” Sutter said.

There is no opening date set yet for Hy-Vee, according to the city.

Marshalls and Five Below are anticipated to open by mid-November. Pet Supplies Plus should open mid-2023, according to the city.

In 2023, Anytime Fitness will expand its space by more than 50%, the new release states.

Jena Kleindl is a freelance correspondent.

