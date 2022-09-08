ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Top-50 Recruits You Don’t Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits

FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
College Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
City
Knoxville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
City
Nashville, AR
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas vs. South Carolina Primer

Join HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy as he takes one last look at the upcoming Arkansas-South Carolina game before kickoff on Saturday. Today on the show, we'll get insider insight on the Gamecocks from TheBigSpur publisher JC Shurburtt. HawgSports is just $1 for your first month or 30% off for the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
bestofarkansassports.com

5 Biggest Questions for Arkansas Baseball Entering Fall Ball

FAYETTEVILLE — Already considered one of the best in the country, Arkansas baseball has cemented itself as one of the sport’s blue bloods with its play over the past half-decade. The Razorbacks have reached the College World Series in three of their last four tries, hosted a regional...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Friday football results include Yellville-Summit beating up on Decatur

For the second straight week, the Yellville-Summit High School football team invoked the mercy rule. The Panthers’ last road test of the nonconference slate ended with a 52-6 victory at Decatur on Friday. Yellville-Summit improves to 3-0 on ths season, and they’ll host Mountainburg for their nonconference finale next week.
YELLVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Razorbacks#Lsu Lrb#Texas A M
KTLO

Thursday tennis schedule includes MH at Van Buren

Thursday’s tennis schedule includes one of Mountain Home’s longest trips of the season. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. The start time is set for 4. Elsewhere, Harrison hosts Greenbrier.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

MHHS tennis teams split at Van Buren

It was mixed results for the Mountain Home High School tennis teams Thursday at Van Buren with the girls winning and the boys losing. The Lady Bombers were 4-0 winners. In singles play, Cambelle Lance won her match 6-0, 6-2; and Macie Heidi won 6-1, 7-5. In doubles action, the team of Bianca Talbot and Hannah Baker won 6-0, 7-6; and the team of Isabella Dotson and Kelsey Blackwell were 6-4, 7-6 winners.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Parker’s Sports Grill to open in west Fayetteville

A new sports bar and restaurant will soon open on the west side of town. The new joint, called Parker’s Sports Grill, is in the works at 3980 W. Wedington Drive, in the space formerly home to Joe’s Italian. Renovations of the space are well underway, but the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
salineriverchronicle.com

Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake

ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
BERRYVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy