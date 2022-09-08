Read full article on original website
Related
With Big 12 Looking, Hogs Fortunate to Have Stayed in SEC
Had a few disgruntled people who feared SEC competition gotten their way, Arkansas would be in much worse position in college athletics this week
Arkansas vs. South Carolina odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
A pair of SEC teams meet in an early season cross-divisional matchup on Saturday as Arkansas hosts South Carolina in Week 2 action. Both are coming off season opening victories: Arkansas, over a ranked Cincinnati club in a major statement, and South Carolina opened with a 35-14 victory over Georgia ...
Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend
Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.
bestofarkansassports.com
Top-50 Recruits You Don’t Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Can Arkansas Razorback Fans Gain, if Anything, About Future Non-Conference Foes This Week
Intel gathered on BYU, Missouri State this weekend will be difficult to interpret
Could Saturday Turn into Another Wild Shootout?
With gunslinger quarterbacks on both sides, last team to score may win.
UA makes adjustments for Razorback games
The University of Arkansas has made slight traffic and gate entry adjustments ahead of Saturday's Razorback football game against South Carolina.
HawgSports Live: Arkansas vs. South Carolina Primer
Join HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy as he takes one last look at the upcoming Arkansas-South Carolina game before kickoff on Saturday. Today on the show, we'll get insider insight on the Gamecocks from TheBigSpur publisher JC Shurburtt. HawgSports is just $1 for your first month or 30% off for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sam Pittman on Who Makes Decision on Dominique Johnson
Injured running back has looked good in fall practices, but who will have final call?
bestofarkansassports.com
5 Biggest Questions for Arkansas Baseball Entering Fall Ball
FAYETTEVILLE — Already considered one of the best in the country, Arkansas baseball has cemented itself as one of the sport’s blue bloods with its play over the past half-decade. The Razorbacks have reached the College World Series in three of their last four tries, hosted a regional...
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
KTLO
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit beating up on Decatur
For the second straight week, the Yellville-Summit High School football team invoked the mercy rule. The Panthers’ last road test of the nonconference slate ended with a 52-6 victory at Decatur on Friday. Yellville-Summit improves to 3-0 on ths season, and they’ll host Mountainburg for their nonconference finale next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Thursday tennis schedule includes MH at Van Buren
Thursday’s tennis schedule includes one of Mountain Home’s longest trips of the season. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. The start time is set for 4. Elsewhere, Harrison hosts Greenbrier.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
KTLO
MHHS tennis teams split at Van Buren
It was mixed results for the Mountain Home High School tennis teams Thursday at Van Buren with the girls winning and the boys losing. The Lady Bombers were 4-0 winners. In singles play, Cambelle Lance won her match 6-0, 6-2; and Macie Heidi won 6-1, 7-5. In doubles action, the team of Bianca Talbot and Hannah Baker won 6-0, 7-6; and the team of Isabella Dotson and Kelsey Blackwell were 6-4, 7-6 winners.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Parker’s Sports Grill to open in west Fayetteville
A new sports bar and restaurant will soon open on the west side of town. The new joint, called Parker’s Sports Grill, is in the works at 3980 W. Wedington Drive, in the space formerly home to Joe’s Italian. Renovations of the space are well underway, but the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
Fayetteville park wins over $500,000 being named 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was honored by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Centennial Park its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year. The park won over $500,000 in the category. Centennial Park is a 228-acre, cycling-activated park with cyclocross and mountain biking amenities. The...
salineriverchronicle.com
Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake
ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
Comments / 0