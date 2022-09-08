US Rep. Cheri Bustos tours new Rosecrance facility in Freeport

FREEPORT — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos visited and toured the new Rosecrance outpatient center in Freeport on Tuesday and was recognized for the $300,000 in federal community project funding she helped secure for the space.

The center opened in May offering outpatient treatment for mental health and substance use disorders. Both Bustos and Rosecrance President/CEO Dr. Dave Gomel emphasized the increased need for behavioral health services in Stephenson County.

“There was a great need in this community, and we wanted to make sure we could partner with an organization like Rosecrance that knows what they’re doing,” Bustos said in a news release. “We know these funds are in good hands, and we know they’ll take good care of the community.”

“The need is great. Thanks to Congresswoman Bustos, we were able to work and secure this building and begin our services for mental health and substance use for this community,” Gomel said in the release. “And as we said to the local leaders — we own the building and we’re not going anywhere. And we’re very grateful to the Congresswoman for her support.”

Rosecrance, which is based in Rockford, served more than 54,000 people last year through locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

“Rosecrance is grateful to be able to serve this community in this way,” Gomel said. “There are wonderful individuals in this community, people who need behavioral healthcare. Mental health and substance use are often stigmatized illnesses, but these are chronic illnesses that require help and healthcare. Rosecrance is an expert in behavioral healthcare treatment, and we’re so grateful to be expanding our mission into this region.”

The Freeport location, 1631 S. Galena Ave., is open now and accepting new appointments.

Call 888-928-5278 or visit rosecrance.org/rosecrance-freeport for more information.

