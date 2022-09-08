Read full article on original website
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Will Republicans flip the House in midterm elections? These 12 races will tell the story.
Control of the House of Representatives is on the ballot in November and, with it, the ability for President Joe Biden to achieve much of his remaining political agenda. Democrats currently control the House and Senate, but historical trends and numerous polls suggest that Republicans will flip at least the House in November.
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Beasley leads Budd in fundraising, trails in poll for U.S. Senate race in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrat Cheri Beasley raised almost double the amount of campaign contributions than Republican opponent Ted Budd in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, according to Federal Election Commission reports. A poll released by the Trafalgar Group in July showed Budd with 48%...
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Cheney's loss means only 2 made it past their primaries.
Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss on Tuesday caps off a tumultuous year for the small band of House Republicans who broke from their party to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — and almost all of them will be gone when the next Congress begins in January.
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
Kelly leading Masters by 3 points in Arizona Senate race: poll
Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is leading Republican challenger Blake Masters by 3 points in the state’s Senate race, according to a new poll. A poll from the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group, a GOP polling firm, found Kelly leading Masters among respondents when they were asked who they would vote for if Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections were held today.
Republicans more likely than Democrats to 'definitely' vote in November: Poll
Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they will "definitely" be voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 8, compared to 62% of Democrats.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Democrats are Clearly Ahead of Republicans With 2 Months Until Midterms
Democrats now lead Republicans in a number of average national generic congressional ballot trackers.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said during a debate at the Kansas State Fair that he respects the Aug. 2 vote, in which voters decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution to allow the GOP-controlled Legislature to greatly restrict or ban abortion. But he argued that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly favors abortion with no restrictions “up to the moment of birth” and public funding for elective abortions. The statewide vote “does not mean the discussion has ended,” Schmidt told a crowd of about 800 people. “What was not on the ballot was Gov. Kelly’s position,” he said.
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
With the midterm election two months away, NPR's Scott Simon talks with political analyst and editor Amy Walter about voter sentiment and which races she's watching. Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
New Hampshire Republican Senate hopefuls trash FBI, 2020 election results on debate stage
Republican candidates in a New Hampshire Senate primary debate over the weekend raced to the right, casting doubt on the 2020 election and discrediting the FBI after the recent search of former President Donald Trump's home. Speaking at a debate sponsored by the Government Integrity Project, a conservative group, retired...
