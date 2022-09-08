Read full article on original website
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over the week in politics. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: What should we make of these conflicting proposals?. ELVING: You know,...
NPR
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
With the midterm election two months away, NPR's Scott Simon talks with political analyst and editor Amy Walter about voter sentiment and which races she's watching. Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts
President Biden has appointed a record number of federal judges. NPR's Michel Martin asks former federal prosecutor and legal expert David Lat how those efforts could shape the courts for generations. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more...
NPR
Are federal judges more likely to side with presidents who appoint them?
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with professor Neal Devins of William and Mary School of Law about whether federal judges side with the presidents who appoint them. The judge overseeing the handling of government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month has drawn scrutiny from the media and the legal profession. Judge Aileen Cannon is overseeing a case that focuses on former President Donald Trump, and yet she was nominated by Trump in his last year in office. Here to discuss the relationship between judges and politics is Neal Devins, a professor at the William & Mary Law School. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
People frequently make assumptions in politics, such as Democrats sweep cities and often the suburbs. Republicans, on the other hand, dominate rural America. So why are Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock campaigning in some of the most rural stretches of Georgia? WABE's Sam Gringlas explains. SAM GRINGLAS,...
NPR
Politics chat: State courts v. legislatures on election laws; Same-sex marriage bill
We take a look at the battle between state courts and legislatures on who sets election rules, as well as the pending Senate vote on a same-sex marriage bill. The midterm elections are more than two months away, but the groundwork is already being laid for a fight on virtually every aspect of the elections, from redistricting to who gets to vote and more. We're joined by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
NPR
Trump and the Justice Department have submitted picks for a special master. Now what?
The Justice Department is trying to stop the appointment of a special master to review material seized from Mar-a-Lago that former President Donald Trump may have a right to keep private. But while its appeal is pending, the DOJ and Trump's lawyers each have had to propose two people to serve as the independent reviewer. Judge Aileen Cannon will make that final decision. Here to explain the selection process, we have with us former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg.
NPR
Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work
The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump have made their proposals over how to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. They disagree on a lot. And in court documents filed last night, both parties submitted names for who they would like to see oversee the process and how that person would work. NPR's Deepa Shivaram joins us now. Deepa, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth II's meetings with 13 different U.S. presidents in her seven decades on the throne. The death of Queen Elizabeth II closes a chapter in British history that lasted seven decades. And over that time, the queen met 13 U.S. presidents. NPR's Don Gonyea has highlights.
NPR
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jonathan Shaub about the role of executive privilege in the legal battle over government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Shaub teaches law at the University of Kentucky. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out...
NPR
Groups opposing abortion are getting more calls for help with unplanned pregnancies
Anti-abortion rights groups say they've been preparing to help women facing unplanned pregnancies through a network of volunteer organizations. Critics say those services come with strings attached. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. With abortion now unavailable in a growing number of states, groups that help patients travel for the procedure are reporting...
NPR
Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not
Earlier this month, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German, was found stabbed dead outside his home. Now, the murder was disturbing in its own right, but then a shocking arrest was made. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murdering German. Now, the authorities have not provided a specific motive, but German had previously reported on mismanagement and a hostile work environment in Telles's office. Telles denied the accusations and went after German on social media. Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not. And the important local reporting German worked on is also disappearing across the U.S. as more and more local news outlets close their doors.
NPR
A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Tara Haskins, health director at the healthcare-focused nonprofit AgriSafe, about a new suicide prevention hotline aimed to help agricultural workers. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Anyone having a mental health crisis in the United States can dial 988 for help. But in five states, there's also a...
NPR
Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees
As Emory oak trees in parts of Arizona disappear, members of several Apache tribes are working on a collaborative plan with the U.S. Forest Service and researchers to preserve them. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression...
Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota’s social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans, it contained materials that would ultimately form what the state’s public schools students could be expected to learn about American history and civics. “Whoa -- these are already written,” Nielsen remembers thinking as he opened the document this spring. Hillsdale College, which has sought in recent years to “revive the American tradition of K-12 education” by fostering a nationwide network of schools, won new prominence when then-President Donald Trump tapped the school to help develop a “patriotic education” project. Now, in a sign of Hillsdale’s growing influence in public education, South Dakota has proposed statewide standards that contain distinct echoes of Hillsdale’s material.
