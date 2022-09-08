ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival is coming back this month. Our guide to the event

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olJIl_0hml0hoL00

The annual Gaslight Festival is coming back to Jeffersontown this month with a mix of old and new events celebrating the area, its businesses and the people that helped build it for over half a century.

This year's Gaslight Festival, organized by the Jeffersontown Chamber and sponsored for the first time by Kroger, will return for its 53rd year with "long-standing" events and traditions like the Gaslight Festival 5K Walk/Run, the Gaslight Festival Parade and the Gaslight Balloon Glow. All events will take place in Jeffersontown, a home rule-class city in eastern Jefferson County.

“The Jeffersontown Chamber is honored to produce the Gaslight Festival each year,” said DeanaKarem, Jeffersontown Chamber President and CEO. “A central part of this tradition is showcasing allof the assets, amenities and attractions our city has to offer.”

More headlines:First aid classes one JCPS student took may have saved a Louisville shooting victim's life

Here's a quick look at what you need to know about the Gaslight Festival, which is set to begin Sunday:

What are the events hosted at the Gaslight Festival?

Gaslight Festival officials have released a full list of events happening this year at the gathering. The action really picks up Friday, heading into the final weekend.

  • Sunday, Sept. 11: Thunder Rally, a support effort for veterans and families of USA Cares, an organization founded in Kentucky to provide financial assistance to service members in need. This year, the rally will also pay tribute to the fallen heroes of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
  • Monday, Sept. 12: Gaslight Golf Scramble, hosted to allow for networking with the top business and community leaders while playing 18 holes of golf.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5K Run/Walk, open to all ages and fitness levels.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 14: City of Jeffersontown Business Appreciation Luncheon, with food and live entertainment offered to all local businesses and employees of Jeffersontown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Skyview Park.
  • Thursday, Sept. 15: Gaslight Festival Parade, which will bring floats and other celebrators out at 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 16: Gaslight Balloon Glow, with food trucks and activities for children beginning at 6 p.m. at Skyview Park.
  • Saturday, Sept. 17: Live entertainment with JD Shelburne, along with arts and crafts vendors at Gaslight Square.
  • Sunday, Sept. 18: Gaslight Car Show and Kentucky Pipe Smoking Championship, the oldest tradition at the Gaslight Festival. The car showcase takes place in the 10000 block of Taylorsville Road between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bill Dieruf, mayor of Jeffersontown, said the festival is a "time to celebrate history, tradition, family and what the future holds for our wonderful community of Jeffersontown.”

Gaslight Festival street closures

On Tuesday, the Gaslight Festival will host its annual Gaslight 5K Run/Walk. During that time, Watterson Trail in front of City Hall will be closed from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to a release from Jeffersontown Police, Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to Dell Road and the area of Charlane Heights will have periodic interruptions to let runners and walkers to complete the course. Taylorsville Road traffic should not be affected during the event.

On Thursday, Taylorsville Road from Janlyn Road to Merioneth Road will be closed starting at 5 p.m. to allow parade units to form in front of the shopping center for the Gaslight Festival Parade.

At 5:45 p.m. the following closures will be in affect to allow for the parade: Taylorsville Road from Janlyn Road to Watterson Trail, Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to College Drive and College Drive from Watterson Trail to Taylorsville Road. These roadways will reopen at about 9 p.m., though Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to College Drive will remain shut down until approximately 10 p.m.

From Friday to Sunday, meanwhile, Taylorsville Road will be closed from Ruckriegel Parkway to Jefferson Street and Watterson Trail will be closed from Old Taylorville Road to Billtown Road. Those roadways should close at 4 p.m. Friday and reopen sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to local police.

For subscribers:How a single change kickstarted a new kind of Kentucky bourbon tourism

Bring cash, but Gaslight Festival entry is free

The festival is free for anyone to attend. You will not need to get any tickets to get in, according to Deana Karem, a spokesperson for the Jeffersontown Chamber.

There is no designated parking area for the event. Festival officials are encouraging attendees to use public parking spaces in the area.

Entry to the festival is free, but Karem noted two areas will be set up to allow children to go on rides or play in bounce houses. The bounce area, filled with inflatable structures for kids to jump in, is "$10 all you can bounce," Karem said.

All-day passes for festival rides are available for kids for $15 as well.

Am I allowed to bring my pet to the Gaslight Festival?

Visitors to the festival will not be able to bring their pets to the event, according to the website.

"Although we love our furry companions," a festival release said, "please leave them at home."

The Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969, according to its website, and it has grown to bring in an estimated 200,000 visitors annually to Jeffersontown.

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Yummi Yummi Sushi starts up in South Louisville

LOUtoday has the lowdown on a new sushi spot in South LOUisville (7131 Southside Drive). Yummi Yummi Sushi’s business hours 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday. Michael L. Jones takes a deeper dive at Louisville Business First:
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Jeffersontown, KY
Government
Jeffersontown, KY
Society
City
Jeffersontown, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. Believe it or not, most of authentic Oktoberfest takes place in September. So head to the German-American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus Riedelsheimer, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz. Saturday, Sept. 10. Hi-Wire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fitness#Gaslight#Arts And Crafts#Festival#The Jeffersontown Chamber#Kroger#Jcps
Wave 3

LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

19-year-old identified in fatal shooting near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WLKY.com

50th Middletown Family Fun Festival kicks off this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The city of Middletown is hosting its 50th annual Middletown Family Fun Festival. The two-day event is held in the Wetherby Park area of Middletown. Organizers said this will be the biggest event yet, bringing in more than 150 craft and food vendors. There will also...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy