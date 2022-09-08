Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival is coming back this month. Our guide to the event

The annual Gaslight Festival is coming back to Jeffersontown this month with a mix of old and new events celebrating the area, its businesses and the people that helped build it for over half a century.

This year's Gaslight Festival, organized by the Jeffersontown Chamber and sponsored for the first time by Kroger, will return for its 53rd year with "long-standing" events and traditions like the Gaslight Festival 5K Walk/Run, the Gaslight Festival Parade and the Gaslight Balloon Glow. All events will take place in Jeffersontown, a home rule-class city in eastern Jefferson County.

“The Jeffersontown Chamber is honored to produce the Gaslight Festival each year,” said DeanaKarem, Jeffersontown Chamber President and CEO. “A central part of this tradition is showcasing allof the assets, amenities and attractions our city has to offer.”

Here's a quick look at what you need to know about the Gaslight Festival, which is set to begin Sunday:

What are the events hosted at the Gaslight Festival?

Gaslight Festival officials have released a full list of events happening this year at the gathering. The action really picks up Friday, heading into the final weekend.

Sunday, Sept. 11: Thunder Rally, a support effort for veterans and families of USA Cares, an organization founded in Kentucky to provide financial assistance to service members in need. This year, the rally will also pay tribute to the fallen heroes of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Gaslight Golf Scramble, hosted to allow for networking with the top business and community leaders while playing 18 holes of golf. Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5K Run/Walk, open to all ages and fitness levels.

5K Run/Walk, open to all ages and fitness levels. Wednesday, Sept. 14: City of Jeffersontown Business Appreciation Luncheon, with food and live entertainment offered to all local businesses and employees of Jeffersontown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Skyview Park.

City of Jeffersontown Business Appreciation Luncheon, with food and live entertainment offered to all local businesses and employees of Jeffersontown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Skyview Park. Thursday, Sept. 15: Gaslight Festival Parade, which will bring floats and other celebrators out at 6 p.m.

Gaslight Festival Parade, which will bring floats and other celebrators out at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: Gaslight Balloon Glow, with food trucks and activities for children beginning at 6 p.m. at Skyview Park.

Gaslight Balloon Glow, with food trucks and activities for children beginning at 6 p.m. at Skyview Park. Saturday, Sept. 17: Live entertainment with JD Shelburne, along with arts and crafts vendors at Gaslight Square.

Live entertainment with JD Shelburne, along with arts and crafts vendors at Gaslight Square. Sunday, Sept. 18: Gaslight Car Show and Kentucky Pipe Smoking Championship, the oldest tradition at the Gaslight Festival. The car showcase takes place in the 10000 block of Taylorsville Road between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bill Dieruf, mayor of Jeffersontown, said the festival is a "time to celebrate history, tradition, family and what the future holds for our wonderful community of Jeffersontown.”

Gaslight Festival street closures

On Tuesday, the Gaslight Festival will host its annual Gaslight 5K Run/Walk. During that time, Watterson Trail in front of City Hall will be closed from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to a release from Jeffersontown Police, Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to Dell Road and the area of Charlane Heights will have periodic interruptions to let runners and walkers to complete the course. Taylorsville Road traffic should not be affected during the event.

On Thursday, Taylorsville Road from Janlyn Road to Merioneth Road will be closed starting at 5 p.m. to allow parade units to form in front of the shopping center for the Gaslight Festival Parade.

At 5:45 p.m. the following closures will be in affect to allow for the parade: Taylorsville Road from Janlyn Road to Watterson Trail, Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to College Drive and College Drive from Watterson Trail to Taylorsville Road. These roadways will reopen at about 9 p.m., though Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to College Drive will remain shut down until approximately 10 p.m.

From Friday to Sunday, meanwhile, Taylorsville Road will be closed from Ruckriegel Parkway to Jefferson Street and Watterson Trail will be closed from Old Taylorville Road to Billtown Road. Those roadways should close at 4 p.m. Friday and reopen sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to local police.

Bring cash, but Gaslight Festival entry is free

The festival is free for anyone to attend. You will not need to get any tickets to get in, according to Deana Karem, a spokesperson for the Jeffersontown Chamber.

There is no designated parking area for the event. Festival officials are encouraging attendees to use public parking spaces in the area.

Entry to the festival is free, but Karem noted two areas will be set up to allow children to go on rides or play in bounce houses. The bounce area, filled with inflatable structures for kids to jump in, is "$10 all you can bounce," Karem said.

All-day passes for festival rides are available for kids for $15 as well.

Am I allowed to bring my pet to the Gaslight Festival?

Visitors to the festival will not be able to bring their pets to the event, according to the website.

"Although we love our furry companions," a festival release said, "please leave them at home."

The Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969, according to its website, and it has grown to bring in an estimated 200,000 visitors annually to Jeffersontown.

