College prospects Cutter Boley, Cole Hodge primed for QB duel when CAL football visits LCA

What makes for a good quarterback duel? There are several components, but first and foremost you need two gunslingers under center.

That will be the case when Cole Hodge and undefeated Christian Academy of Louisville (3-0) hit the road Friday to face Cutter Boley and Lexington Christian Academy (2-1). Through three games, Hodge and Boley have put up eye-popping numbers, drawing interest from college coaches around the country.

Hodge, a junior, ranks second across KHSAA with an 86.1% completion percentage and has scored 10 total touchdowns to boot. Under his guidance, the Centurions are averaging 45 points per game.

"They look scary at times," LCA head coach Doug Charles said of his opponent's offense. "The Hodge kid, he's as advertised. He's a great kid, very cerebral to make all the throws."

Boley, 247Sports' No. 4 quarterback prospect in the 2025 class, was the first in the state to eclipse 1,000 passing yards this season. The LaRue County transfer has scored 11 total touchdowns during his first three games orchestrating the Eagles' spread offense.

Best in class: Meet 10 of the top high school quarterbacks suiting up in the Louisville area in 2022

"It's actually a huge blessing to get to play a team of this caliber," CAL head coach Hunter Cantwell said. "We've seen three teams that predominantly were run-first offenses. We've got some really good defensive backs and safeties that have kind of been chomping at the bit to get tested, and they're gonna get that wish on Friday."

As Cantwell alluded to, this is where the other components of a QB duel come into consideration.

The playmakers: CAL's Justin Ruffin, who has caught nine passes for 228 yards and five touchdowns, opposite LCA's Parker Chaney, who leads the Eagles with 283 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

The defenses: The Centurions have not allowed a point this season and have intercepted four passes, two of which were returned for touchdowns. The Eagles, meanwhile, have surrendered an average of three touchdowns per game and have picked off just one pass.

Something's got to give, right? In a duel like this, that something will likely be the quarterback who shines the brightest on the big stage. The Courier Journal spoke with both Boley and Hodge about what's clicking for them — and which colleges are sticking out the most in their recruitments — heading into Week 4.

Games of the week: Check out the top 5 Louisville-area high school football games to see in Week 4

Cutter Boley

Boley's climb to the top of national quarterback rankings is due in part to his transferring into an offense that showcases his abilities as a passer.

Boley attempted just 165 passes during LaRue County's 2021 campaign. In his first season with LCA, the 2025 prospect is on pace to surpass that output by the end of September.

"I'm having the most fun I've ever had playing football right now," Boley said. "I have a great group of guys I'm playing with who are playing extremely well right now, and we're heading in the right direction."

Charles lauded the ease with which Boley has gelled with his new teammates — "it's like he's been there since he was in middle school or elementary" — and taken command of his first spread offense, a unit the head coach said threw approximately 100 different formations at opponents last fall.

A scary thought to consider: Charles said Boley has been torching defenses with 35% to 40% of the playbook installed through three weeks.

Jason's rankings: Who are the top high school football teams in Kentucky? Check out Jason Frakes's top 10

"We have four kids that have had over 100 yards receiving in a game," Charles said. "So he's spreading it around; he's finding the receivers; he's playing within our scheme.

"I have been very, very hesitant to proclaim from the mountaintops just what an elite talent he is, but it's pretty obvious when you do one-on-one, 45-minute workouts with Nick Saban and (Jim) Harbaugh and (Josh) Heupel at Tennessee and Lane Kiffin — guys that now a little something about next-level quarterbacks — and after workouts every one offered him, you don't have to pay attention to what this old high school coach has got to say."

With a dozen Division I scholarship offers, Boley's weekends are just getting started when he clocks in on Friday nights. The sought-after quarterback has a list of high-profile campuses he plans to visit for games this fall, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Boley started his college tour at Kentucky, where he chatted with head coach Mark Stoops, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow before their season-opening win vs. Miami (Ohio). As someone who grew up cheering for the Wildcats, Boley said he's had "a blast" watching Stoops develop the program into a consistent contender in the Southeastern Conference's East Division and loves Scangarello's pro-style vision for the offense.

"I feel like that's the offense I can fit right into," he said.

More recruiting coverage: Meet 15 top college football recruits suiting up for Louisville-area high schools in 2022

Landing Boley's pledge would be massive for Stoops and company, who have leaned on the transfer portal for quarterbacks such as Will Levis, Terry Wilson and Stephen Johnson and watched 2020 commit Beau Allen transfer out of his native Lexington during fall camp.

The competition is stiff, but Boley said he currently has the best relationships with the staffs at UK, Michigan and Tennessee. What is he most looking for in his college destination?

"QB development is obviously something I heavily look at," Boley said. "I want to make it to the league, so the school that's going to help me most (to) get there is probably going to be my top school."

Cole Hodge

Hodge is heading into Friday's QB duel eager to dissect another defense.

"I'm trying to pick them apart," he said.

In his second season as CAL's starter, Hodge has displayed surgical precision while connecting with his favorite receiving targets: Ruffin, a transfer from Oldham County, and his younger brother, Connor Hodge. The junior, who also plays basketball for the Centurions, has thrown just five incomplete passes and is on pace to reach 30 touchdowns through the air.

"I feel really comfortable," Hodge said. "These receivers are getting open; the line's blocking, so I'm just sitting back there throwing to my guys."

More recruiting coverage: Meet 20 of the top college football recruits suiting up for Kentucky high schools in 2022

"The biggest thing you see from him this year is just the command of the offense," added Cantwell, who played quarterback at U of L during the early 2000s. "The ball is just coming out quicker; he's anticipating throws and windows that maybe (he) was a little bit slow on last year — or just a little bit of a delay. He's just very crisp right now."

Having rushing for 572 yards and eight scores as a sophomore, Hodge also poses a scrambling threat to defenses. Cantwell said college scouts have also taken notice of the junior's poise and playmaking ability when the pocket collapses.

"We've had many times this year where he's throwing beautiful (passes), big plays down the field, and he's getting hit as the ball is coming out of his hand," Cantwell said. "Or the pocket's breaking down, and he's having to slide and he's off platform and he's throwing across his body. Just nice, accurate lasers all over the field."

As for Hodge's recruitment, the junior as of Week 4 had scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky and Central Michigan. Like Boley, he started making the rounds last weekend with trips to Ole Miss and Memphis and plans to visit Miami (Ohio) and Duke soon.

"It's very exciting," Hodge said of recruitment. "It's something that you dream of as a kid."

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College prospects Cutter Boley, Cole Hodge primed for QB duel when CAL football visits LCA