Louisville football at UCF: Betting line, 3 things to know as Cardinals try to rebound

By Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Louisville football’s season began with an unexpected 31-7 loss to Syracuse on the road.

It’s the second straight year the Cardinals have started 0-1, and much like last year, they’re set on reversing their fate in Week 2. Easier said than done, though.

U of L will stay on the road to play University of Central Florida at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Knights are 31-2 at their home stadium over the past six seasons, including this year’s season-opening 56-10 win over South Carolina State. Both losses came in 2020 with the team’s last defeat at FBC Mortgage Stadium being a 36-33 decision to Cincinnati, ranked seventh at the time, on Nov. 21.

UCF is also a 5 1/2-point favorite over Louisville.

Getting it going:Why Louisville football needs to address self-inflicted mistakes quickly

Weekly poll:After loss to Syracuse, here's how far Louisville fell in ACC football power ranking

Here are three things to know ahead of the Week 2 clash:

A little taste of home

After missing last year’s game against his hometown college team, Doss High School graduate Ricky Barber will be one of the key cogs in UCF’s defensive line. The former three-star recruit spent two years at Western Kentucky before transferring to UCF in 2021. In his debut season with the Knights, he had 29 tackles, 5 ½ for loss, and three sacks, and he started 2022 with one tackle against South Carolina State last Thursday.

While Barber will most likely be fired up to play against the Cardinals, he won’t be the only one U of L will have to worry about. UCF returns its whole secondary, including 2023 NFL draft prospect Davonte Brown, which produced 11 interceptions and a plus-5 turnover margin in 2021.

For as experienced as the secondary is, UCF has some new pieces at the linebacker spot. Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste returns as one of the most experienced players, while Savannah State transfer Walter Yates had a solid debut for the Knights with seven tackles in the season opener.

Gotta be quicker than that:How Louisville football plans to counter UCF's up-tempo offense and defense

Wrapping up

Tackling continues to be a problem for Louisville. Syracuse produced big plays thanks to multiple missed U of L tackles last week, especially Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader, who finished with 95 yards rushing and averaged 5.9 yards per carry while throwing for 237 yards. Sean Tucker, the ACC running back of the week, was 2 yards shy of a 100-yard game but added a pass-catching threat as evidenced by his 55-yard touchdown reception off a screen play and two missed tackles.

“It was disheartening, but I think our guys responded the very next day, as well as yesterday in practice and today we’ll be in pads,” U of L defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said Tuesday afternoon. “We'll do some more tackling there and try to correct those mistakes.”

For as difficult as Shrader and Tucker were to tackle, the task only gets harder against UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said is faster and a better runner than Shrader. The Ole Miss transfer opened the year with 100 yards rushing and 308 passing yards with a total of five touchdowns in the Knights’ dominant 56-10 win over South Carolina State.

Week 1 rewind:Updates, video highlights from Louisville's season-opening loss to Syracuse

Tyler Hudson and ... ?

Much like the Cardinals’ coaching staff figured, Tyler Hudson had no problem making the transition from the FCS to Power 5 level. The former Central Arkansas wide receiver started alongside Miami transfer Dee Wiggins and was U of L’s leading receiver, recording 102 yards on eight catches in his debut.

For as well as Hudson did, the Cardinals didn’t see much from any of the other pass catchers. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was the team’s second-leading receiver with 62 yards on three receptions, which included a 45-yard pass from fellow receiver Braden Smith on a trick play. Tight end Marshon Ford was next with 12 yards on two catches.

The team’s lone touchdown came on a 36-yard run from running back Tiyon Evans in the third quarter. The Tennessee transfer made his debut with Louisville with 89 yards on 13 totes.

Running for a reason:Why Louisville football running back Tiyon Evans deserves 'Daddy of the Year Award'

“I think Tiyon did a great job,” Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said. “We did a nice job in the run game when we handed the ball off. Just from our running back position, ran the ball really hard. T-Huddy had a great game, but we have to find different ways to distribute the ball and that's what we've tried to do this week is find different ways to get different players and maximize those possessions.”

Prediction: UCF 30, Louisville 24

Louisville should be able to make the necessary corrections from Week 1 and get on the scoreboard more than it did against Syracuse. Defensively, the correction is as simple as tackling better and locating the playmakers on the other side.

Offensively, the Cardinals must get more playmakers involved and avoid negative plays while taking advantage of opportunities. Still, it may not be enough against an up-tempo UCF team with weapons on both sides of the ball and riding high on the heels of a lopsided season-opening win with home field advantage.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.

