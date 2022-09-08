ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

How the Utica area will commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Municipalities and local organizations alike will pay tribute to those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks this weekend.

Here are upcoming events in the Mohawk Valley commemorating the lives lost and those who responded to the attacks:

The Genesis Group 21st Annual Prayer Breakfast

Local business development organization The Genesis Group of the Mohawk Valley will host their 21st annual Prayer Breakfast Friday Sept. 9 at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro.

The prayer breakfast, which commemorates the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and honors first responders and military members, will feature Maureen Casey as a guest speaker. From 1997 to 2002, Casey worked for the New York City Police Department, first as counsel to the First Deputy Commissioner and then as Deputy Commissioner for Policy and Planning, according to a release from the Genesis Group.

Casey is currently CEO of the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TC8sx_0hml0adG00

City of Utica 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The city of Utica will host their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Friday morning at the 9/11 Memorial in Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll will place a wreath at the monument, and Utica Police and Fire Chaplain Father Joseph Salerno will offer prayers, a release from the city said.

"As we reflect on the heroic actions of our first responders on 9/11, we must remember and honor the sacrifices they made to protect others," Palmieri said in the release. "Our thoughts, prayers and compassion will always be with the families who lost loved ones that day."

  • When: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9
  • Where: 9/11 Memorial, intersection of Memorial Parkway and Sherman Drive, Utica
  • To attend: The family of local victims of the Sept. 11 attacks are invited to attend, as is the general public.

Eastern Air Defense Sector Sentinel Watch

As part of both Suicide Prevention Month and in memoriam of Sept. 11, the Eastern Air Defense Sector at Griffiss Air Force Base will station two airmen on sentinel watch outside the air base's Survivor Tree, a tree found in the Ground Zero rubble during the October 2001 recovery efforts and replanted there.

There will be two airmen at a time stationed outside the tree for 25 one-hour shifts, explained Tim Jones, community relations manager for the Eastern Air Defense Sector. This will last from 8 a.m. Saturday until 10:28 a.m. Sunday — the time the north tower at the World Trade Center collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.

  • When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 to 10:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
  • Where: Eastern Air Defense Sector, 366 Otis St., Rome
  • To attend: Not open to the public

CNY Memorial Stair Climb

The 10th annual CNY Memorial Stair Climb will start Saturday morning at the State Office Building in Utica. The event honors the first responders who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001, by having first responders climb climb 110 floors (the height of the former World Trade Center towers).

  • When: 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
  • Where: Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica
  • To attend: Registration to participate is now closed

Herkimer Fire and Police Department 9/11 Memorial

The Herkimer fire and police departments will host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony Sunday morning at Myers Park in Herkimer. The Herkimer Fire Station will serve as a rain location and will also offer refreshments after the ceremony, according to fire department . Guest speakers will include New York State Assemblyman Robert Smullen.

  • When: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
  • Where: Myers Park, North Park Place, Herkimer
  • To attend: Open to the public

City of Rome 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The city of Rome will host a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Sunday evening, officials with Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo's office said. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at Police and Fire Memorial Park in Rome.

  • When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
  • Where: Police and Fire Memorial Park, Black River Boulevard, Rome
  • To attend: Open to the public

Have an event we missed? Email hschneider@gannett.com with information on any upcoming events commemorating Sept. 11.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: How the Utica area will commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11

