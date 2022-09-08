Gas prices begin to fall below $4 in some areas as international oil demand declining

As gas prices begin to decline across the nation, Beaver County residents may find some comfort in watching fuel prices dip below the $4 mark this week.

After reaching historic highs earlier this summer, the steadily declining costs of oil are making the price of gasoline cheaper for drivers and alleviating some pain at the pump. While prices may change as external factors continue to impact the market for crude oil, this trend is a welcome one for motorists in southwestern Pennsylvania as the season comes to a close.

"Generally, this is the time of year when prices fall due to lower demand and the transition to winter-blend gasoline at the pump," said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central. "We’ll have to see what happens with oil and the situation between Russia and Ukraine to have a better idea of exactly what’s going to happen in the gasoline market."

On Sept. 7, the average cost of gasoline in Beaver County was $4.03 per gallon. This is slightly higher than other parts of the state, with the average cost of gasoline in Pennsylvania dipping below the $4 price barrier with an average of $3.97 per gallon. This is roughly 17 cents cheaper than the previous week's averages, but still 69 cents more than the same period in 2021.

In surrounding counties, slightly lower prices can be found in Butler, Washington and Lawrence counties, which all average around $4.02 per gallon of gas. Prices in Allegheny County are also averaging lower, with current costs averaging around $4.01 per gallon.

Regardless of where in the state people choose to stop for gasoline, prices are significantly higher in Pennsylvania than seen in other parts of the country. Across the United States, prices for gasoline currently average around $3.76 per gallon, with the highest prices typically seen around the West and North East regions. Just across Pennsylvania's state lines, gas prices are an average of 21 to 37 cents cheaper per gallon.

According to Garrity, many of these problems come down to the taxes placed on gasoline sales in the state.

"Pennsylvania has one of the highest gasoline taxes in the nation, which is the main driver in prices being more expensive than neighboring states," he said. "That said, AAA strongly discourages motorists from traveling across state lines for gasoline. Driving with less than a quarter tank of gasoline puts consumers at risk for a roadside breakdown, especially when traveling longer distances. And, the savings of purchasing gasoline in another state may be offset by the distance driven."

The nationally declining prices are due in part to lower international demand for crude oil, partially due to the COVID-19 outbreaks in industrial cities across China. While the country is one of the world's largest importers of oil, the unforeseen restrictions on manufacturing are causing these disruptions in the price per barrel.

"China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil, and recent decreased manufacturing output and new COVID outbreaks in critical industrial cities is causing some jitters in the oil market," Garrity said. "These market concerns were partly responsible for oil prices decreasing last week, which generally can lead to less expensive gasoline since oil is 50 to 60 percent of the cost of gasoline."

Another factor making gasoline cheaper is the tame hurricane season, as it is the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. With the lack of disruption for oil refineries in the ocean, supplies have been steadily increasing and exporting their product to the United States.

"Hurricane season, which generally starts around June and goes through November, can have a very definitive effect on the cost of gasoline," Garrity said. "This is due to tightening the supply of gasoline and disrupting its supply chains. A substantial amount of the nation’s oil refineries are in areas that are directly impacted by hurricanes and tropical storms. They will shut down their operations ahead of storms coming through, and when they do so, it puts a strain on the supply of gasoline locally. Gas is then shipped in from nearby states, causing a ripple effect across the country."

Sheetz offering reduced prices for diesel fuel through September

As gas prices drop, Sheetz is also reducing prices for its diesel fuel in September to show its appreciation for truck drivers.

The gas station and convenience store chain announced it will be reducing diesel prices to $4.49 per gallon throughout the month to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week. As of Sept. 5, prices at 654 Sheetz stores were reduced to the new rate and will remain at that price until Sept. 30.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, president & CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

In addition to the reduced rate on diesel fuel, the gas stations will offer truck drivers a free meal that includes a half sub, bag of fries and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink.