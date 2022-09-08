ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Garlic and Herb Festival returns to Little Falls Saturday: What you need to know

By Maria M. Silva, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gbc92_0hml0Xvx00

"Eat, Stink & Be Merry" is the motto of the annual Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival, which returns for the first time in two years and brings the taste — and smell — of garlic and herbs to Little Falls.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Canal Place will receive 75 different vendors, which include garlic farmers with different varieties of garlic grown in the Mohawk Valley, herb and produce vendors, locally produced foods like cheeses, jerky, maple syrup or honey as well as food trucks like the Grapevine, K-Dogg's BBQ and Squeezers Lemonade and arts and crafts vendors.

Among some of the fun garlic- and herb-related foods will be roasted garlic gelato, garlic fudge and lavender caramel, said Julie Webster, co-chair of the Little Falls Local Foods Incubator Incorporated, the festival organizing committee.

Founded in 2000, the Garlic and Herb Festival started with a group of garlic farmers from the Little Falls area who found the soil and climate of the Mohawk Valley to be ideal for growing garlic and wanted to share its benefits and how to grow it at home.

Cost, parking and what to expect at the Garlic and Herb Festival

There will be live music all day brought by Jerry Dee and The Dovetones, Arianna Marucci and Craobh Dugan O’Looney.

Free parking and shuttle services will be available along with demos and educational lectures, horse-drawn carriage rides along the Erie Canal all day as well as children’s activities. The popular "King Garlic" is also back this year after its debut in 2019 with Mike Vittiglio in the costume.

Saranac Brewery:New outdoor Biergarten opens in Utica

Back to school:Will your children be picked up by the Utica school bus this year?

Admission to the festival is free although there is a donation admission of $5 per person or $15 for a family/group. Donations support the local arts community, including musicians, artisans, Think Local Little Falls, and the Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts.

Service dogs only allowed.

"We're terribly excited. We allowed for some more space, we have a bigger shuttle bus and the map will be up on the website on Friday," Webster said.

For information, visit mvghf.com.

Maria M. Silva covers food, drink and culture in the Mohawk Valley for the Observer-Dispatch. Email her at mariamsilva@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
mylittlefalls.com

After two-year break, the garlic festival is ready to go

After a two-year break, the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival is ready to go Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm in Canal Place, Little Falls. The organizers say, “Rain or Shine, it’s always a stinkin’ good time.”. Juli Webster, an organizer...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Westernville Tornado Film Screening Set for Saturday

The recovery from this hardship brought the residents together in unimaginable ways. The Oneida County History Center will host a premier of The Westernville Tornado documentary, on Saturday, September 10th, at 2 pm. OCHC volunteer Dennis Dewey produced the film in partnership with the Westernville Historical Society. Dewey, who also...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Falls, NY
City
Utica, NY
Syracuse.com

Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of

The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Herbs#Garlic#Carriage#Canal Place#K Dogg S Bbq#Squeezers Lemonade
Big Frog 104

Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk

A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
NEWPORT, NY
Big Frog 104

Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received

A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Archaeologists to 'dig in' at Rome's Fort Bull in 2023

ROME, N.Y.—Archaeologists will be digging into history in Rome next year, thanks to a grant from the National Park Service. The Rome Historical Society, in partnership with Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility, received the $71,000 grant to continue studying the site of the French and Indian War-Era Fort Bull and Fort Wood Creek.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Lite 98.7

CNY Woman Captures Spirit of Late Mother on Security Camera

Do you believe in ghosts? If not, you may change your mind after seeing what a Little Falls, New York woman captured on her home security camera. Carrie Heath lost her mother, Patricia Heath more than three years ago. "I was very close to my mother. When she passed it killed me and I haven't gotten over it," said Heath.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage

The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
HAMILTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened

Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
VERONA, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy