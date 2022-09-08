Garlic and Herb Festival returns to Little Falls Saturday: What you need to know

"Eat, Stink & Be Merry" is the motto of the annual Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival, which returns for the first time in two years and brings the taste — and smell — of garlic and herbs to Little Falls.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Canal Place will receive 75 different vendors, which include garlic farmers with different varieties of garlic grown in the Mohawk Valley, herb and produce vendors, locally produced foods like cheeses, jerky, maple syrup or honey as well as food trucks like the Grapevine, K-Dogg's BBQ and Squeezers Lemonade and arts and crafts vendors.

Among some of the fun garlic- and herb-related foods will be roasted garlic gelato, garlic fudge and lavender caramel, said Julie Webster, co-chair of the Little Falls Local Foods Incubator Incorporated, the festival organizing committee.

Founded in 2000, the Garlic and Herb Festival started with a group of garlic farmers from the Little Falls area who found the soil and climate of the Mohawk Valley to be ideal for growing garlic and wanted to share its benefits and how to grow it at home.

Cost, parking and what to expect at the Garlic and Herb Festival

There will be live music all day brought by Jerry Dee and The Dovetones, Arianna Marucci and Craobh Dugan O’Looney.

Free parking and shuttle services will be available along with demos and educational lectures, horse-drawn carriage rides along the Erie Canal all day as well as children’s activities. The popular "King Garlic" is also back this year after its debut in 2019 with Mike Vittiglio in the costume.

Admission to the festival is free although there is a donation admission of $5 per person or $15 for a family/group. Donations support the local arts community, including musicians, artisans, Think Local Little Falls, and the Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts.

Service dogs only allowed.

"We're terribly excited. We allowed for some more space, we have a bigger shuttle bus and the map will be up on the website on Friday," Webster said.

For information, visit mvghf.com.

