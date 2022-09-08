ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sewickley church donates its story to historical society

By Louise Carroll
 2 days ago
NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. – Nancy Hermann of North Sewickley Township has donated a history of the Concord United Methodist Church to the Ellwood City Area Historical Society.

The history is in a loose-leaf notebook so someone can continue to add information to keep the history up to date and includes a CD. Concord Methodist began as a small church on Route 588. In the 1960s, the property at the current location, 111 Thistle Ridge Road, was donated by the Boots family, and in 1963 the church was built.

At the church, there is a dedicated history center, a room for not only their written and printed history, but for church memorabilia including church sports trophies.

"When I visit other churches I tell them about our history center and I ask them, 'What do you do with your history?' I have had some churches that were very interested," Hermann said.

Ten years ago, under the direction of Naomi Horner, the church did a thorough job of documenting its history using newsletters, bulletins and other information.

Andy Kindle, in charge of collecting the history of area churches for the Ellwood City Area History Center, said he appreciated receiving the extensive history of Concord Methodist.

"A good number of churches were formed within five to 10 years of when Ellwood City was incorporated. Your church history will help current residents locate relatives and friends, to gather dates and places for their genealogy," Kindle said. "We can use any materials that you have, membership list, special events, anniversaries, dedications of buildings, and pictorials of members and directories."

Hermann, who was a member of the North Sewickley Presbyterian Church, joined Concord a few years after she married her husband, Charles.

About 10 years ago, Hermann was part of the committee that held a reunion for 10 different one-room schools that were in the area.

"I have always been interested in history," she said.

Kindle said anyone who would like to donate information about their church can bring the material to the historical society and it will be copied and returned to them.

To donate or for more information, call Kindle at 724-674-0299.

#Church History#Genealogy#Charity#North Sewickley Twp#Concord Methodist
