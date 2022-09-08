ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

River cleanups – think of them as scavenger hunts on water

By Irv Oslin
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
Call me easily amused but I find river cleanups challenging.

There’s something about taking an empty canoe — or kayak — cruising down the river and filling it with as much trash as you can find. Even if it’s something bigger than the boat you’re putting it in. Or on.

The biggest piece I’ve ever seen on a river cleanup was an entire canoe hull. The guy who found it balanced the hull on his canoe and paddled for miles to the trash collection point. Hard to top that.

My personal best was a tractor tire, which I dug out of the Mohican River muck with the help of a couple of friends. Obviously, that didn’t go onto a boat. We rolled it to the bank and winched it up with and ATV. It was dragged down the road apiece to a place where it could be picked up for proper disposal. By the time it got there, the tire was smoldering from the friction generated from being dragged down the road.

Other from that, my biggest haul was a hunk of a fiberglass tank wrestled from the banks of the Mohican between Greer and Brinkhaven. After getting it onto the canoe, I came across a trash dumpster buried in the mud. Another challenge for another time. And a few hours to cut it up with a reciprocating saw. Probably a good idea to pack a first aid kit for that job.

River cleanups are by nature competitive. We’re always on the lookout not just for the biggest pieces we can haul in our boats but the most unusual. For my money, that would be the disco light ball my friend Kevin Clark plucked out of the Mohican River.

Perhaps an even bigger challenge would be to find a matched set of sandals or river shoes. As far as I know this has never happened.

There’s also an unspoken challenge — seeing who can find the most disgusting bit of trash. Suffice it to say that outdoors toilet etiquette has become a lost art.

It's rewarding to take part in the Mohican River cleanup

Participating in river cleanups can also be rewarding. Not just in terms of that warm feeling you get from doing a good turn and making the river more enjoyable for everyone; river cleanups sometimes yield treasures.

On a cleanup of the Little Miami River we found a role of wire fencing a farmer had dumped over the bank. With it were about a half-dozen iron fenceposts. It was a lot of work lugging the posts out, but they were later put to good use on the homestead. It does the heart good to look at them from time to time and remember where they came from.

I can’t promise you valuable souvenirs like that on this year’s Mohican River cleanup, but you never know. If you’re free for a few hours Saturday, Sept. 10, we sure could use your help. Canoes will be provided or you can bring your own boat. Shuttle service to your vehicle will be provided. Along with trash bags. Bring gloves in case there aren’t enough to go around.

Nate Shipley of Shipley’s Loudonville Canoe Livery has arranged to make it easy and convenient to participate. Just show up at the livery anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the staff will put you on the river. The livery is located at 424 West Main Street in Loudonville.

Please note that there are a limited number of canoes available, so please let me know ahead of time if you plan to come by emailing me at irvoslin@gmail.com.

In the event of high water — a possibility after the Labor Day weekend rains — the cleanup will be canceled. We want a clean river but, more importantly, we want you to be safe.

For those who can’t make it Saturday, I still plan to do impromptu cleanups from time to time. (AKA “trash mobs.”)

It’s sad that we have to clean up after inconsiderate people. It would be even sadder if we didn’t.

