ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Four new principals bring variety of experience to Newark City Schools

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2P3h_0hml0Qks00

NEWARK ― Laura Sluss missed being in the classroom and around the students.

Now, she has the best of both worlds.

Sluss, the new principal at Legend Elementary School, is one of four first-time building leaders hired by Newark City Schools this fall. Three of them are women.

"We are excited about the new building leaders we have added to our team at NCS," superintendent David Lewis said. "They possess a variety of qualities and experiences that will make them successful. The one trait that stood out in all of them was their desire to help students reach their full potential. I look forward to working with them to fulfill our mission as a Community of Opportunity and Learning."

Sluss started at Newark City Schools in 2003, first as a long-term substitute teacher and then as a full-time sub. She then taught first grade at Cherry Valley Elementary, before becoming a district mentor teacher in the Administrative Service Center for elementary and middle school teachers.

"I have mentored 24 of the staff members here, so it's a great way to transition," Sluss said of Legend Elementary. "Amy (former Legend principal Anderson) and I worked together over the summer, so that was a big help as well."

She's quickly getting used to her new setting, as she gets to know everyone and they get to know her.

"I want to build those relationships and bring in positivity around the building," Sluss said. "The staff, parents and students have been amazing. I want the students to learn, but also have a good time."

Kyle Walters, new principal of Heritage Middle School, is certainly a familiar face around the district. Of his 18 years in education, 16 have been spent as freshman social studies teacher at Newark High School, his alma mater, and he was dean of students for six years at Wilson Middle School. For 10 years, he was head varsity baseball coach at Newark, leading the Wildcats to a district championship.

"It was time I considered doing something a little different," Walters said. "I took over here on an interim basis last October (at Heritage), so I was able to be here for six or seven months and get to know the staff and students. Heritage is a little bigger than Wilson, with 400 students while we have around 525 here."

He said a lot of the staff have been willing to make changes. "The people who work here, the teachers, the office, the custodians, they've all been great," Walters said.

His main focus is on being there for the students.

"Kids come here to be loved, and we need to be people that they trust, and know," Walters said. "We're here to love and treat everyone with respect. It's more than just a test score. Kids don't care how much you know. They care about how much you care."

Andrea McVay takes over as principal at John Clem Elementary after serving the last eight years as assistant principal for Pickerington's Toll Gate Elementary. Prior to that, she worked for nearly 10 years at Nashville, Tenn. Metro Public Schools, as a teacher, consulting teacher and ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) program specialist. "I was able to be with an incredible leader at Toll Gate," McVay said.

"We've started our year focusing our work on learning and training together, and we'll see where that takes us," she said. "We have wonderful students, teachers and parents here." Her older son went through fourth and fifth grade at John Clem and is now a sixth grader at Liberty Middle School, while her younger son is a third grader at John Clem.

"I have high expectations for myself, and the students," McVay said. "It's a students first approach. Whatever is best for the kids."

It was a natural progression for Angie Adkins to take over as principal for NCS Digital. In her 18th year with the district, she has served as a guest teacher, then as a kindergarten teacher for four years at Carson Elementary, and three years as a second grade teacher there. When COVID hit, she taught first through fifth grade social studies and first through third grade math at NCS Digital.

"I'm here to support the students who are not able to be in a brick and mortar building," Adkins said. "I want there to be more engagement with students and their families, and give them an opportunity to come in and work with teachers face-to-face."

The school will have "Game Time" this month, where students get to know each other. They are able to come in to "Mustang Lounge" to do work if they want, and Adkins has created "Mustang Moments" to honor students. "I want to see it (NCS Digital) grow, and flourish," she said.

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Instagram: @dfweidig

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Newark, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Pickerington, OH
City
Nashville, OH
Newark, OH
Education
The Lantern

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Walters
WHIZ

7th Annual Breakout Bash at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Saturday the 7th annual Breakout Bash is taking place at The Barn on Linden Avenue. PQ’s Rock n Roll and NAMI Six County will bring together great local artists to play 11 hours of live music and a 50/50 raffle in support of mental illness and drug addiction.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#High School#Elementary Schools#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Legend Elementary School#Newark City Schools#Ncs
columbusmonthly.com

Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin

I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy