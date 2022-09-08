ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Licks Blues Festival returns to Granville for 22nd year

By Maria DeVito, Newark Advocate
 2 days ago
Downtown Granville will soon be filled with the sounds of local blues musicians.

This is the second year the Newark Organization for the Creative Arts (NOCA) is organizing the festival after taking it over from co-founders Jerry Martin and Tom Carroll last year.

NOCA President Tom Atha said the organization has committed to bringing top tier headlining talent in for the festival with performer Taj Mahal, a three-time Grammy winner, as headliner in 2021 and four-time Grammy nominee Robert Randolph and the Family Band in 2022.

"I think Tom and Jerry would say the same thing that we really have kind of stepped it up for the caliber of headlining acts for the last two years," Atha said.

Atha described Randolph has a "high-energy" headliner who has blues elements but also has a broader spectrum.

"We're excited to have a blues-focused festival this year, but to start to stretch the boundaries a little bit," he said. "He's just going to bring the house down. He is going to be unbelievable."

The rest of the lineup includes local artists from within a 30-45 mile radius, Atha said, including Carroll who is the first performer of the day.

The festival is free to attend but there are ticket upgrade options, which supports NOCA’s immersive arts education program and their facility on Church Street in downtown Newark.

The $50 VIP Upgrade tickets include access to the standing area in front of stage and exclusive beverage service while the $100 VIP Reserved Seating Upgrade includes reserved seating near stage with exclusive beverage service, VIP lanyard and festival poster.

The Church Street space, Atha said, will host workshops specifically on arts technology and employment skills in a computer lab. Atha said some classes will be specific for youth or young professionals while others will be open to a broader range of people. The classes will launch later this year.

"That's kind of our focus for what we what we feel is missing for our local community in the education space in the arts," he said.

When classes aren't in session, Atha said the space will be available for individuals to utilize via passes that can be for a single day, a month or even the whole year.

Atha said he was very interested in music and recording, but there were no local resources to help him. He sees NOCA as a way to change that for future generations.

"I ended up taking kind of a haphazard path to figure out how to be a professional musician and recording engineer and there are a lot of things that I wish I could have just asked someone rather than figure it out on my own," he said. "This space is about bringing local professionals in to connect with youth, to be a resource for mentorship, guidance, especially professional guidance. I think that's really unique about this mission."

Because of the difficulty of building new, sustainable events, Atha said the the organization has benefited greatly from stepping into an opportunity to continue the blues festival that was already so important to Granville's culture.

"Especially in the last couple years, community events like these are really a rallying moment and a celebration of your area and the people in your community," he said. "I know last year, there was just a palpable sentiment of 'we're together, you know, and we get to celebrate together.'"

East Broadway from Main to Prospect streets closes at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 10 and will reopen at midnight, Village Manager Herb Koehler said via email.

Gates open for the event at 1 p.m. The main stage, located at Broadway and Main Street, will feature live music from 2-10 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The artist lineup includes:

  • Tom Carroll
  • Blue Cats
  • Dr. E
  • Sean Carney
  • The Robert Randolph Band

Food vendors include:

  • Moe's Original BBQ
  • Mai Chau
  • Day y Noche

