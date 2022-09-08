ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge, without top cop for 17 months, names another acting chief

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
OLD BRIDGE – The township police department has another acting chief while litigation continues to stall the selection of a top cop, according to the mayor.

Capt. Donald F. Fritz Jr. was appointed acting chief effective Sept. 1, replacing former acting chief Scott Gumprecht, who retired last week, Mayor Owen Henry said.

The mayor has predominantly been rotating captains in the role of acting chief since former chief William Volkert retired on April 1, 2021.

"I'm waiting for the litigation to come to a close," Henry said. "Then we're going to start the process again of selecting a new chief."

The mayor offered no timetable for selecting the new chief and declined to comment on the litigation.

Former Capt. Peter LoPresti filed a lawsuit in Middlesex County Superior Court on June 30 against the township alleging his June 27 termination was unjustified.

LoPresti, who joined the Old Bridge Police Department in 1994 and served as acting chief, was fired for engaging in an “inappropriate conversation” with another veteran officer at police headquarters that included a reference to a group of female officers as “the orgy squad,” according to court documents.

LOCAL:Old Bridge new home spotlights need for affordable housing and that 'women can build too'

LoPresti, who had an unblemished disciplinary record, was fired following an investigation and disciplinary hearing centering on a 40-minute conversation on Jan. 22, 2019 that was recorded by now-retired Lt. Robert Schlueter at headquarters.

The recording was produced in the discovery phase of a lawsuit that Schlueter has brought against the township, alleging he was the victim of age discrimination and harassment.

In that lawsuit, filed Aug. 23, 2019, Schlueter, among other allegations, said LoPresti made aged-based comments to him and that he reported LoPresti’s “continuing harassment” to Internal Affairs.

The contents of the recording came to light in July 2021 when Schlueter provided it to the township as part of the evidence in his civil suit.

Schlueter’s lawsuit is still progressing through Superior Court. On Aug. 17, Judge Christopher Rafano denied LoPresti’s motion to quash the subpoena requiring him to give a deposition in Schlueter’s lawsuit.

The township has denied the allegations in both LoPresti's and Schlueter's lawsuits.

After Volkert, the police chief for more than a decade, retired last April, Henry’s intent to identify and select a new chief was paused last summer because of a "personnel issue," according to the mayor.

"I cannot be more appreciative of all the efforts everyone has put forth during these unprecedented times," Henry said. "Everybody is putting their best foot forward. Every call is answered. I have no concerns about public safety nor should the public."

Gumprecht, who was replaced by Fritz last week as acting chief, took over in the position on April 1 when he replaced Capt. Joseph Mandola, who also retired last week.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

