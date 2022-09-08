ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

These Binghamton students are heading back to school in style

By Sarah Eames, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpAXJ_0hml0FI700

The line snaked out the door Tuesday evening at North of Main Community Center in Binghamton as parents and their children waited for free haircuts before the first day of school later this week.

“School starting is so expensive for so many people,” said Sulaiminah Burns, founder of Support Black Business 607, which sponsored the event. “You want to cut expenses anywhere you can.”

Daniel Williams, owner and operator of Red Zone Cuts, said he’s been offering free haircuts from his Binghamton studio for a decade, but this year was his first partnering with Mike “Da Barber” Scott of L&B Variety Barbershop in Binghamton and Iquasia Warren, the first Black female graduate of Anousheh School of Hair on the city’s South Side.

All three donated their time and talents free of charge for Tuesday’s event as a means of giving back to the communities they came from.

“A lot of parents don’t have it; a lot are suffering. They can’t do it all by themselves. They need the help,” Williams said. “I do it for the love. I love to see the smiles.”

LUMA:'It is the best thing I can do' - From war-torn Ukraine, artist's LUMA projection unites

Classic David Rossie column:Summer slips away on a yellow school bus

Binghamton-area girls soccer: 35 high school players to watch in 2022

Binghamton resident Sarah Wittenbrader said she was grateful for the chance to bring her 11-year-old son, Anton Stubbs, for a trim before his first day at West Middle School.

“He hasn’t had a haircut in two years,” she said. “I let him grow it out during the pandemic, but it was time for a change.”

“Kids can be really self-conscious about how they look on their first day,” Burns said. “It’s nice to be able to give them that boost of confidence.”

Schools in the Binghamton City School District are set to open on Thursday.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton City Schools ready for first post-COVID school year

Binghamton Schools have their first day tomorrow, September 8th, but today was all about the teachers as they had one last day to prep before the new school year. District Superintendent Dr. Tonya Thompson is excited about the district's new mission. "Our new mission is to be providing a safe...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira City School District Donates School Supplies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is providing school supplies for the academic year. All of the students from kindergarten up through 12th grade will be receiving a generous donation to help them be successful this school year. The price of school supplies has sky rocketed in the recent years due to […]
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

New school year, new policies in Scranton School District

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new school year, new policies, and added security measures are set to begin in the Scranton School District. One of the biggest changes is no cell phones or electronic devices are allowed on school grounds — something West Scranton parent Jennifer Brown worries could affect her son's safety.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Education
WETM 18 News

Tioga Downs opens daycare center for employees

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — For workers at Tioga Downs, finding a place for affordable childcare is no longer an issue, as the casino announced the opening of a new daycare center for its employees. One of the area’s largest employers is now offering childcare after receiving an NYS Office of Children and Family Services licensing. […]
NICHOLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
14850.com

No students injured in crash as Dryden school bus is rear-ended at bus stop

No students on the bus or at the bus stop were injured when a Dryden Central School District bus was rear-ended by a vehicle with a single occupant at a bus stop at the intersection of Sheldon and Wood Roads along Bus Route E on Friday morning, superintendent of schools Joshua Bacigalupi confirmed to 14850 Today.
DRYDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Back To School#K12#Anousheh School Of Hair
WETM 18 News

The Park Church continues to address vandalism

 ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local church has experienced vandalism for the second time this year.   “The sign with our Open and Affirming statement was stolen earlier this year. In June, we put up the rainbow “God Is Still Speaking” banner as well as rainbow bunting. The bunting was damaged in July. The banner was […]
ELMIRA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The best Binghamton wing spots

There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton

Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
WETM 18 News

Police hand out speeding tickets on first of of school

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – School is back in session across New York, which means the streets are busier with school buses, kids, and police. Officers from police departments across Chemung County were out on the first day of school, September 6, to enforce speed zone and school zone violations. The Elmira Heights Police Department […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 9, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the big Binghamton Industrial Exposition will feature a “Tin Lizzie” Day later this month. Every owner of a Ford Model T automobile is invited to drive their Tin Lizzie to the fair that day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Guthrie Doctor goes the extra mile to promote heart health awareness

SAYRE, P.A (WENY) -- One Guthrie cardiologist is going the extra mile to promote heart health awareness in the Twin Tiers. Now, he is using his passion for cycling to show people how a little physical activity can have a lot of health benefits. Dr. Venu Thirumurti, M.D. helps patients...
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County Recovery Fund Seeking Applications for Grant Program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - A community recovery fund will soon be available to provide over $6.5 million in grant funding for various organizations in Tompkins County. Eligible organizations include nonprofits, impacted small businesses, healthcare providers, and government entities. These organizations will be able to apply for grants of $10,000 or...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton

A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

916
Followers
607
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy