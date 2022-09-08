ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Mountain Craft Days celebrates Betty Haupt's legacy

By Sandra Lepley
The Daily American
The Daily American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZ4Sx_0hml095000

The late Elizabeth "Betty" Haupt, who can be credited as founder of Mountain Craft Days, demonstrated flax spinning at the first festival in 1970.

Now, Mountain Craft Days will once again celebrate her legacy on its 52nd year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Last year:2021 Mountain Craft Days

Haupt, however, wasn't alone in her craft days endeavors because she always had a way of inspiring others. At the first festival in 1970, there were six original demonstrators — Haupt on the spinning wheel, her husband Earl Haupt splitting wooden shingles, Dave Weimer as the blacksmith, Jean Kimmel as the weaver, Jim Johnson doing maple sugaring and Jim Younkin coopering. All are now deceased.

Mark Ware, executive director of the Somerset Historical Center, vividly remembers the first festival that set the stage for his life. Ware was a 12-year-old junior historian who helped with the food booth and Native American display. His parents, the late Clyde and Hazel Ware, and brother, Clyde Ware, also became very involved as the years passed. The Wares did apple butter and had a general store and brother Clyde handled night security and took apples to the cider mill.

History trivia:Do you know your local history? Test your knowledge with Vintage Somerset trivia

"Mrs. Haupt was the first to take this festival into the woods. The late Paul Beal laid out the paths and some thought 'no one will go into the woods.' She said 'if they want to see me spin, then they will come to the woods,'" laughed Ware. "I can still remember that first festival when she took her spinning wheel and went up a wooden path and that has become a tradition for every festival. Now being in the woods that is one of the things that makes this festival unique. She was like a second mother to me and a very wise person in our community. Her legacy lives on through this festival."

Betty Haupt was a story in herself. She was a hospital administrator and nurse who married a doctor. She believed in history and genealogy and was a founder of the historical society and also encouraged other communities to start societies. After their deaths in 1985 for Earl and 1990 for Betty, the Haupts willed and donated their home and property, which provided 135 acres for the historical society. And, she would no doubt feel pleased that Ware is at the helm of all this legacy.

Historical home:Somerset's oldest house, Coffee Springs Farm, is now on the market

"The founding concept of Mountain Craft Days is to preserve and interpret the historic crafts heritage of Somerset County and surrounding region," said Ware. "Artisans who participate in craft days are selected for their exceptional craftsmanship, skills and the ability to interpret their craft effectively, some of whom have been doing so for 40 years or more."

Since 1991, an annual event at craft days has been an auction benefiting the Haupt Memorial Fund for the Advancement of Traditional Crafts. Monies raised are used for education of artisans and development of new craft demonstrations. The fund also awards mini-grants to artisans and aspiring artisans to develop a trade, receive training with classes or purchase tools and materials that will enhance their demonstrations.

This year, the country auction at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday offers works from artisans who donated crafts to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. James Everett, a gunsmith at craft days, has donated his third flintlock gun to be auctioned at 1 p.m. Saturday. He has been demonstrating gunsmithing at the festival for more than 25 years. The gun is a mid-18th century American-style flintlock pistol crafted by Everett.

This past year, Jennifer Fleszar, of Uniontown, (a pysanky egg decorating artist); Jim Cordek, of Davidsville, (a master wood craftsman); Brett R. Walker, of Ligonier, (a shoemaker) along with his apprentice John Boburchuk Jr., of Windber; and Roy Phillips, of Listie, (called "Tin Man Roy" the tinmaker) each received craft days grants to further their education and bring that learning back to this festival.

They are among 80 juried artisans, food vendors, entertainers and demonstrators who ply their trades, sell their wares, entertain visitors and serve up tasty foods based on local recipes of the region. Some of the foods are prepared by local non-profit organizations.

Ware says it's all about an "unbroken chain of crafts" at the festival, where, for example, Gary Burkett is still spinning flax just like Betty Haupt did and also the Landis family have always been involved in stone cutting and the "succession of crafts has never been lost."

He also related that the artisans who return every year have become their own family. They get together on Friday evening for a potluck dinner and play music, tell stories and watch the magician perform.

"Vendors usually go to a craft show and no one knows each other but for the artisans at Mountain Craft Days it is like old friends coming together for a homecoming," he said.

And, the vendors are plentiful. There will be woodworking, metal, fiber, stone, clay and leather artisans among many others. Entertainers perform in small amphitheaters without the usual sound-amplifying devices in order to offer visitors an old-time musical experience. Visitors will hear the ring of the blacksmith's anvil, listen to the hum and rhythm of spinning wheels, hear the clap of the weaver's loom beater and smell of fresh-cut shavings from various woodworkers.

Foods include apple dumplings, ham potpie, kielbasa, haluski, chicken barbecue, fried mush, kettle-cooked corn-on-the-cob, ham and green beans, funnel cakes, ice cream and more. Also, tractor-drawn wagon rides wind around the wooded road behind the festival.

"Many people come to Mountain Craft Days in the day and go to the New Centerville Jubilee in the evening," said Ware. "Craft Days takes people back to a time that our ancestors lived, before modern machines, before computers or cell phones or modern living, back to the hand-crafted ways of generations ago."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Somerset Historical Center brings back Mountain Craft Days

The 52nd annual Mountain Craft Days are coming back on Friday for 3 days of celebration of our Southwestern Pennsylvanian history and heritage. The festival includes traditional crafts and artisans, mountain food and lively entertainment. Some of the crafts you'll get to see are shoemaking, blacksmithing, coopering, tinsmithing and much...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Flight 93 tribute garden perseveres after theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Volunteers say the fencing that was stolen from the Remember Me Rose Garden is just a bump in the road and that it will not change the garden for this weekend’s anniversary. The Remember Me Rose Garden is just down the road from the Flight 93 Memorial and it is […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ligonier, PA
City
Somerset, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Somerset, PA
Society
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 9-11

Two musical tribute acts will take the stage this weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 221 Main St., Irwin:. • The Jersey Tenors, 8 p.m. Friday. The quartet pairs iconic opera classics with tunes from rock ’n’ roll greats like Queen, Elton John and Bon Jovi, along with Jersey’s finest — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang and Whitney Houston. A ticket is $28.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
FISHERTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

Railroaders Memorial Museum, Horseshoe Curve shed light on Altoona’s Past

The Railroaders Memorial Museum and the Horseshoe Curve have been working for 42 years to inform people about the origins and history behind Altoona and how it came to be. Though the Railroaders Memorial Museum itself has gone through changes and challenges, they continue to inform the public about Altoona history.
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Phillips
WTAJ

First stages begin in Green Church redevelopment project

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The first stages are officially underway to repurpose the Green Church in Hollidaysburg. This downtown historic landmark located on 400 Allegheny St is the former First United Methodist Church. The building was purchased back in September 2021. Construction workers began scaffolding the building Tuesday, Sept. 6 as one of the first […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Altoona organization to pack food for school kids

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – September is hunger action month and one Altoona organization is preparing to send food home for kids that need it. The volunteer organization, Mountain Lion Backpack Program, is sending local elementary school students backpacks full of food. The program partnered with the Giant Company to fill 250 backpacks with food […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Local Life#Play Music#Local History#Localevent#Loom#Barbecue#Mountain Craft Days#Native American#Wares
WTAJ

Café Kiros in Duncansville offers a delicious, all-gluten-free menu

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hits the 814 Kitchen with Chef Ortiz Lee and Rachel Lingenfelter, Assistant Café Manager of Café Kiros in Duncansville, Blair County. While Chef Lee whips up his popular Jerk Chicken flatbread, Lingenfelter talks about their menu that is entirely gluten-free!
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Free Narcan distribution event set in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition along with Highlands Health is hosting a free Narcan distribution event Friday. Running from 4 – 7 p.m. there will be three drive-thru locations set up for residents to receive Narcan throughout Cambria County. Below are the three locations. 123 Main Healing Center located at […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WTAJ

Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Bedford County Memory Care Facility

In Bedford County a new memory care unit is now open. The Grand Opening, and Open House event for Life Stories was held at Colonial Courtyard. Integracare, the owners of the facility, say memory care is part of fighting for and caring for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Check out these ethically made, unique toys from Mountain Kids Toys

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let’s be honest — not all toys are created equal. One local woman created her own business around the concept of offering ethically made, unique, and safe toys for kiddos. Allison Lorelli created Mountain Kids Toys because she really has a passion to offer high-quality, safe, and durable toys that last. “I’ve always been a kid at heart. I guess you could say, in a way, I never really grew up,” says Lorelli.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy