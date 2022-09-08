ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Teacher Innovator' Aspen Mock uses robots and creativity to teach English literature

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
 2 days ago
Aspen Mock uses creative methods to encourage creative thinking in her English Language Arts classroom, and those efforts have earned her a national teaching award named after one of America’s most successful inventors.

In August, the Windber resident was one of nine teachers from around the country to be selected as the grand prize winners of The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Award, presented by Raytheon Technology.

Mock was the only teacher from Pennsylvania among this year's grand prize winners. She teaches English composition and advanced placement literature and composition classes at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School in Sidman, Cambria County.

How are teachers selected for this award?

According to The Henry Ford website, “Winners were selected based on their original and creative approach to teaching, their demonstrated resourcefulness and the positive impact they have made. Student engagement, learning goals and evidence achieving those goals were also taken in consideration.”

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation is a weekly television program that shares the stories of past and future innovators and how they developed their inventions.

Mock's submission materials for the teaching award included a lesson plan where she had students use programmable Sphero robots to stage scenes from William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. She also submitted a project where she worked with the Johnstown Area Heritage Association to create a series of classroom assignments, where her students used video, audio and print media to tell the history of the Johnstown floods of 1889, 1936 and 1977.

In addition, her students submitted a video in which they talked about their experience in Mock’s classroom and discussed some of the projects they worked on.

“I’m really honored, it’s a great personal achievement,” Mock said about winning the national award. “My work isn’t finished. It just inspires me to keep doing more innovative work.

“It’s nice for The Henry Ford to do this recognition for teachers. I’m excited I’ve won and can share the benefit of winning with all the people around me.”

'Working to make better tomorrows'

As a grand prize winner, Mock received a custom blown-glass trophy and a certificate of recognition, $1,500 in gift cards to purchase classroom supplies, a one-year subscription to online curriculum materials and some merchandise from The Henry Ford Museum.

She plans to use the gift cards and curriculum materials to bring more creative learning ideas into her classroom.

“I’m trying to bring stuff in for the kids all the time,” she said. “My philosophy is if I’m teaching something project based, it has to have utility for the kids — something for their resume or that they can use in the ‘real world.’

“Innovation is something linked with creativity, but what makes it special is that it’s something you apply in reality, working to make better tomorrows. It’s about teaching kids to be innovative no matter what industry they’re (working) in.”

Mock said she “had a lot of wonderful teachers” in her life who showed her how to be an innovative educator, as well as a dance teacher who encouraged her love for the arts and showed her how to create stories visually through dance.

Her parents, Terry and Elsie Mock, have also been fully behind her creative work. One of several plays that Aspen wrote, “Ultramarine Girl: A Cup Full of Courage,” was performed in 2015 in Johnstown as a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. To help out, her mom made copy edits as the play developed and her dad built stage sets for the play’s premiere.

“They instilled in me a love of the arts and supported me creatively,” she said. “You need a good support system when you’re creating.”

Mock said she looks to her children for inspiration and creativity. She and husband Curt Vasas have two daughters, Kinsie, age 9 and Scarlett, age 5.

“My children are my inspiration for creativity and innovation,” she said. “I do projects with my girls too. It’s important for children to have the opportunity to be creative, to know they are innovators.”

Redefining success

Mock has been an educator for 15 years, and during that time, she has been recognized as a PBS Media Literacy Educator, a National Geographic Certified Educator and received numerous other awards. She’s also continued her own education, earning a doctorate in 2017 from Point Park University with a focus on creative educational leadership.

She says that innovation — or the process of creating something new — requires “reframing the concept of failure.”

“If you try something and it doesn’t have the end result you imagined, that doesn’t mean you failed,” she said. “It means you learned something. I don’t see failure as a negative word.

“It’s learning a process of what you’re doing. You can redefine success along the way, in the fact that you made strides towards it.”

