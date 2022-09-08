ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does new app put the 'art' in artificial intelligence? Your results may vary

By Tim Rowland
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago
Thank heaven Picasso wasn’t born in the 21st century. His art wouldn’t have been considered abstract enough to make a splash. And Rembrandt, Monet, Reubens? They may one day be considered in the same light as we view vinyl records: championed only by a small, crusty minority who stubbornly insist their work is more warm and authentic than digitized art.

As evidence of this, the art world was rocked to its core when the Colorado State Fair’s fine arts competition was won by an individual whose submission was created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Judges were unaware of this when they awarded the ribbon, but obviously the whole situation opened a Pandora’s Box of difficult questions, notably: What’s a state fair doing with a fine arts competition? Where did they hold it, in between the groundhog races and the concession for deep-fried Snickers bars?

But other people have more “intellectual” questions focused primarily on whether AI-generated art is a form of cheating. According to The Washington Post, the winner, Jason Allen, beat out 20 other artists in the “digitally manipulated photography” category by using Midjourney, an AI tool that produces imagery on command.

In the interest of journalism, I downloaded Midjourney and tried it out so you won’t have too. My initial impression is that there’s no middle ground. You will either consider Midjourney a mildly amusing parlor trick that you’ll quickly become bored with, or you will become obsessed, sinking vast amounts of time that you could be spending on productive pursuits, like feeding the kids.

At the prompt, you are asked to type a few words that you want AI to create. For example, I typed: “Battle of Antietam fought in Las Vegas,” and within 60 seconds, I was treated to an image of a wave of Union soldiers attacking a copse of palm trees.

I was a tad underwhelmed, really. I’d been hoping for A.P. Hill overrunning a roulette wheel or amputees at the slot machines. So while the technology knew what a Civil War uniform looked like, it did not seem to comprehend the detailed history. So this AI seemed long on A and short on I, except that, I suppose, its lack of historical perspective was no different than the human brain tissue that AI seeks to replace.

By contrast, the prompt “Albert Einstein posing as a flamingo girl” yielded far more satisfying results.

You also get to see other people’s creations, which are largely based on zombies and weed. For example, there were plenty of prompts that were along the lines of “zombie joint galaxy explosion.”

Others are more literal, such as “glass skyscraper punching through the ice of a frozen sea with a clear sky at sunrise.” The more detail you can lend to the scene, the better the result.

Which got me to wondering what would happen if artificial intelligence met the Book of Revelation.

As a little kid, I was mesmerized by the imagery of The Beast. Unfortunately, while my own Bible was quite willing to illustrate Joshua’s walls crumbling, and sundry travelers on the road to Damascus, it totally punted on the Book of Revelation, where I felt a photograph or two would have been most helpful.

This sounded like a job for AI. So I wrote the prompt, “Beast coming out of the sea with ten horns and seven heads, with ten crowns on its horns resembling a leopard, but with feet like those of a bear and a mouth like that of a lion.”

As the program labored, I held my breath, thinking I was really onto something. But the result was a disappointment, the horrible Biblical beast, by the computer’s reckoning, kind of resembling a stylized elk that no self-respecting devil-worshipper would be likely to follow.

AI, it seems, doesn’t understand the Bible any more than we humans do.

Tim Rowland is a Herald-Mail columnist.

