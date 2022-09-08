ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Repairs completed after gas leak causes hundreds in Hagerstown to evacuate

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LDyl_0hml03me00

Repairs to a gas main in Hagerstown's South End were completed Wednesday morning after a Hagerstown Light Department contractor struck the main on Tuesday while replacing a utility pole, officials said.

Columbia Gas of Maryland workers finished repairing the 6-inch steel pipe around 4 a.m. Wednesday, allowing the last part of the closure area to be reopened, company spokesperson Russell Bedell said.

The evacuation, which lasted more than four hours on Tuesday, affected around 1,000 people, according to Hagerstown officials and a post on the city's Facebook page. The evacuation ended around 6:30 p.m.

Once the valves were turned off and the gas dissipated so repairs could be done, four customers were left without gas service while repairs were completed, Bedell said. Gas workers conducted safety checks for those customers around 6 a.m. Wednesday and relit their appliances.

More local news:Washington County has a $35 million budget surplus. What will it do with the money?

The evacuation included Bester Elementary School, which was evacuated for the second time in a week after a bathroom fire on Aug. 30.

Bester resumed its normal schedule on Wednesday, according to an email from Washington County Public Schools spokesperson Joe Copenhaver.

Who ruptured the gas line?

The incident was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on property across from a city public works office near West Memorial Boulevard and South Potomac Street, according to a Washington County 911 supervisor.

Everhart & Hoover, a Hagerstown Light Department contractor, was replacing an existing pole with a taller one when the contractor struck the gas line, according to an email from city spokesperson Wes Decker. The taller pole was to accommodate a request from Point Broadband, so the internet provider can string fiber in the area.

Nathan Fridinger, electric operations manager for Hagerstown Light, wrote in an email that Miss Utility was asked to check for underground infrastructure prior to the work, and "the status of the area was noted as Clear/No Conflict by all utility companies."

After The Herald-Mail left messages with Columbia Gas's spokesperson asking how much natural gas leaked and for a comment on the Miss Utility clearance, Bedell texted that there wasn't an estimate on the amount of leaked gas and that the incident is under investigation.

"Columbia Gas is performing a thorough investigation of all facts and actions surrounding this incident to determine the root cause, but that investigation has not been completed yet, so we cannot comment on specific elements of that investigation," he wrote in a follow-up text message.

A representative with Everhart & Hoover, based in Hustontown, Pa., could not immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.

"We wouldn't have any comment," Point Broadband spokesperson Taylor Nipper said. Nipper said no Point Broadband crews were digging in that area.

The evacuation affected a roughly six-block area, closing Memorial Boulevard from Frederick Street to about Surrey Avenue and South Potomac Street from Locust Point to Garlinger Avenue.

The Maryland Public Service Commission's engineering division was notified of the gas leak on Tuesday, spokesperson Tori Leonard emailed. There was not a formal investigation as of early Wednesday.

Wasn't Bester Elementary just evacuated last week?

This was the second time in a week that Bester Elementary students were evacuated.

A week ago Tuesday, the students were dismissed early due to a fire intentionally set by a juvenile in a second-floor bathroom. The sprinkler activated, causing water damage that kept the school closed the next day.

The city fire marshal's office ruled the fire arson and charges were to be filed against a juvenile suspect in the incident.

The fire damage was minimal, Decker wrote on Wednesday. The estimated cost of the damage was not yet available.

Due to the gas leak on Tuesday, students were evacuated to nearby Hager Park, where school system officials and emergency responders, including Hagerstown Police, watched over them until they could be picked up to go home. Parents could pick the children up early, while buses ran on their regular schedules, Decker wrote.

There are roughly 430 students enrolled at Bester, officials have said.

Intentionally set:Hagerstown Fire Department concludes Bester Elementary fire was result of arson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Industry
Hagerstown, MD
Business
Hagerstown, MD
Government
DC News Now

Hagerstown region navigates heavy rains, disruptions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Severe weather challenges swept through Frederick and Washington Counties on Wednesday afternoon. There were several reports of localized flash flooding and water pushing manhole covers up. Some vehicles were also impeded by high water on the roadways. One Washington County school bus driver was prepared for the challenge, though. […]
fcfreepress

motor vehicle: Head on crash on Walnut Bottom Road

A two-vehicle head on crash Thursday morning sent first responders from two Shippensburg area fire companies to Walnut Bottom Road to help at least one trapped victim. Shippensburg’s Vigilant Hose Company Engine 152 responded to 123 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township, at 8:09 a.m. Thursday for the head-on motor vehicle crash between a truck and SUV. West End Fire and Rescue Co. assisted Vigilant’s first responders at the scene.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fox5dc.com

2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store

FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Natural Gas#Infrastructure#Columbia Gas#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Bester Elementary School
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Sees Two Fires in One Day, Highlighting Battery Danger

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue service reported it responded to two fires in Leesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 7, caused by a malfunctioning water heater and a cell phone battery being charged from the wrong charger. Crews were dispatched at 9:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on South...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Frederick strip mall

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in a strip mall that broke out early Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Monocacy Village Shopping Center located in the 900 block of N East St. around 2:23 a.m., according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the fire department.
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
WTOP

2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree

Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say. Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.
NEW WINDSOR, MD
DC News Now

Fatal crash on I-95 in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Howard County, according to a report. At around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, state troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. On Northbound Interstate 95 in Laurel, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on the right shoulder. […]
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fcfreepress

Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14

Another crash at I81’s Exit 14 just south of Chambersburg highlighted the Labor Day weekend, sending first responders at Franklin Fire Company to the crash scene. At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5, Exit 14 claimed another vehicle. Squad 41, Engine 45 and Traffic 44 responded to southbound Interstate 81 for the motor vehicle crash. First responders found a single passenger car into the guardrail with no injuries.
DC News Now

Businesses look to rebuild after a devastating fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Several business owners in downtown Frederick are working to rebuild after a devastating fire. Eight people also lost their homes when flames tore through the connected apartment building last month. Maria Peck, the owner of Tiara Day Boutique says she couldn’t believe it when she got the call about […]
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

City of Rockville to Hold Ceremony on Friday, September 9 to Honor and Remember County Residents Who Lost Their Lives on 9/11

The City of Rockville will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and remember county residents who lost their lives with a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Courthouse Square Park, at the corner of East Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue in Rockville’s downtown. The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will include a presentation of colors and remarks by Rockville Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy