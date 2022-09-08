Judge Luann Cooperrider has a heart for helping the people of Perry County

Thousands of juveniles have passed through the courtroom of Perry County Juvenile and Probate Court Judge Luann Cooperrider in the more than three decades she has sat on the bench.

While Cooperrider might never know just how many adults in southeastern Ohio today have her to thank, it is likely more than most other judges could claim.

Cooperrider’s fingerprints and impact reach well beyond New Lexington, where the Perry County Courthouse sits on a village square that, if not for modern-looking cars, could be mistaken for a 20th-century town.

It also reaches beyond what is practiced in a court of law, as Cooperrider has established a park district in Perry County, launched a free legal clinic for county residents who could not afford legal counsel and was instrumental in successfully gaining $7.2 million in federal pandemic relief funds for the future construction of a homeless shelter in Perry County, where none currently exist.

Social work experience at Ohio State was 'a game-changer'

Cooperrider, 66, was born and raised in Perry County with seven brothers and sisters; she was the first among them to go to college.

While a junior at Ohio State University, her practicum placed her in the arena of social work, an experience she called “a game-changer.”

Cooperrider worked at the Franklin County Courthouse helping victims and witnesses through the experience of trials and developed the calling to help people, especially children and families.

Cooperrider graduated in 1983 from Capital University Law School and returned to Perry County, setting up her own private practice in Thornville, where she resides today.

In 1990, Cooperrider became the first woman elected to any bench in Perry County.

“The good people of Perry County elected me and have continued to do so,” said Cooperrider, who was reelected to a sixth term in 2020. It will be her last, as she will be past the age limit of 70 for Ohio judges to be eligible for reelection when her current term completes at the end of 2026.

While on the bench, she has watched countless juveniles pass through her courtroom, but few were as affected as Steve Whetstone, a now-40-year-old Thornville man.

'I had potential, and (Cooperrider) helped me find it'

Whetstone described himself as a “wild, troublesome kid” with substance abuse issues when he was first set before Cooperrider on more than one occasion. Whetstone said the “tough love” deployed by Cooperrider helped push him onto the right track, and he was thankful for the judge’s determination to find him the resources that allowed him to become a sober man today with a law practice, a wife and 5-year-old daughter.

“I had potential, and she helped me find it (and) use it,” said Whetstone found his path to becoming an attorney while he was in college. Whetstone said he remembered the judge writing letters of recommendation and supporting his legal ambitions. “She was willing to stick out her neck for me in the law school application process.

“Her efforts (while I was a juvenile) helped keep me alive and planted a seed that there was a different and better path for me,” said Whetstone, who strives to help clients and others in similar ways when the opportunity presents.

Cooperrider said, as judge, she believes every juvenile has the capacity to change.

"I let every child know some things are in your own control and, if you work on things, life can get better. I strive to make every person a better citizen, a better parent someday and a good person."

Cooperrider has contributed to her community in many ways outside the courthouse walls.

During her first term as a juvenile judge, Cooperrider was instrumental in lobbying the Ohio Department of Youth Services to construct a correction center for juveniles in Perry County, which Cooperrider said allowed juvenile offenders to be housed in Perry County, rather than urban facilities where they might be exposed to more violent offenders.

She helped establish a free legal aid clinic for Perry County residents, “providing legal guidance to people who cannot afford an attorney,” wrote her mother, Julia Cooperrider, in a nomination letter.

“I believe in getting off the bench and seeing the people who share my community and elected me,” Cooperrider said.

Cooperrider resides in Thornville and has one adult son, Cooper Gillogly.

