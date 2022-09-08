ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Zemeckis’ visually stunning ‘Pinocchio’ a little too wooden

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
“Pinocchio” doesn’t occupy the same lofty spot as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in the Walt Disney Studios library, but landing at No. 2 is pretty close.

Still, in the wonderful world of Disney, nothing is untouchable as far as its classic animated films. Thus, the Thursday premiere of “Pinocchio,” Robert Zemeckis style, on Disney+, the streaming service.

Why remake “Pinocchio?” Because the studio can. It provides the opportunity for the story to take on a contemporary sensibility that is more in tune with society today and it gives Zemeckis the opportunity to play with his arsenal of filmmaking tools.

’Pinocchio’ will lead to debate

Whether people who revere the original will embrace the thematic changes will be up for a healthy debate, as Zemeckis, who not only directed but co-wrote with Chris Weitz, makes substantive changes. It’s implausible that there would be no debate, given an additional 15 minutes were added to the story of the marionette who only wants to be a real boy.

He enlists an impressive cast with Tom Hanks (as Geppetto), Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cynthia Erivo, among others, to tell the story of a simple clockmaker who wants to be a father.

In the process, he gives Geppetto motivation and a backstory to explain that longing for parenthood as Pinocchio is a replacement he wishes to life after constructing him.

That wish is fulfilled courtesy of the Blue Fairy (Erivo), who sees fit to grant Pinocchio “life” along with a conscience in the form of Jiminy Cricket (Gordon-Levitt).

The cricket has to have the patience and wisdom of Moses to deal with the impetuous nature of a boy new to the game of life. Naive, easily influenced and extremely curious, Pinocchio attracts the type of characters such as Honest John (voice of Keegan-Michael Key) and The Coachman (Luke Evans), two unsavory types who lead him into temptation with little hesitation. What boy wouldn’t hesitate to skip school and drink and eat sugary foods that are not good for him?

’Pinocchio’ maintains original's spirit

In that regard, “Pinocchio” maintains everything it was meant to be from Disney when the original premiered in 1940. It’s a morality tale aimed squarely at the young set with themes obvious enough for most children to digest.

But does the reboot add anything that wasn’t already there? Excepting one major alteration, some of what Zemeckis stuffs into the film doesn’t bring much except time.

However, there’s no disputing he’s always been a filmmaker with immense talent, especially when it comes to blending technology and narrative. “Pinocchio” marries live action to his realistic computer-generated animation to create an experience that makes discerning the fake from the real extremely difficult. It’s in that realm where the film possesses an obvious “wow” factor visually. Zemeckis’ films usually do in some form.

What it can’t make up for, however, is the feeling that had he kept this story and running time closer to the original it would have kept its sense of whimsy while imparting its universal message. Additionally, he wouldn’t have overwhelmed his performers. In some instances, “Pinocchio” can be as wooden as its title character.

George M. Thomas dabbles in movies and television for the Beacon Journal. Reach him at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByGeorgeThomas

Review

Movie: “Pinocchio”

Cast: Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Running time: 1 hours 43 minutes

Rated: PG for peril/scary moments, rude material and some language.

Grade: B-

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

