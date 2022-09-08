ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City plans annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony; volunteers needed

By Courtesy of city of Tallmadge
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
The city of Tallmadge will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the Circle Sunday, Sept. 11.

Volunteers are needed to help set up and light candles for the 9/11 Remembrance. Set-up will begin at noon with a service immediately following.

After the service, volunteers will begin lighting the candles. Volunteers are asked to bring your own candle lighter if you plan to assist.

Throughout the day and evening, visit the Circle to see the beautiful display in memory of those lives lost 21 years ago on 9/11. The candles will be removed on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. and assistance is needed that day as well.

After the service, volunteers will begin lighting the candles. Please bring your own candle lighter if you plan to assist. Throughout the day and evening plan to visit the Circle to see the beautiful display in memory of those lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11. The candles will be removed on Monday, September 12 at 8 AM and assistance is needed that day as well.
