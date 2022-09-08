Columbus teacher Jane Butler selflessly gives kidney to stranger

Almost everything Jane Butler does is in service to others.

Whether it’s her day job as a special education teacher at Colerain Elementary School in Columbus or helping to build a playground in Vietnam or even organizing a letter-writing campaign to send gratitude to health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Butler wants to make the world a better place.

“I think that a lot of it is my parents,” she said. “My parents (Howard and Mary Butler) are very kind and generous people. I also think, for me, I don’t see the point of being alive if I’m not going to do something meaningful with my life. You get this tiny piece of time—this little finite time on earth. There is so much you can do with it if you just do it.”

Butler took that mindset to the next level last July by donating a kidney to a stranger.

“That is something that I think most people just wouldn’t even consider,” said Chris Williams, who was an intervention specialist at Colerain. “It was kind of jarring. It was shocking because that is such a lofty act of service, really. It really did blow me away. I knew she’s the real deal. But that is a whole new level in trying to make a tangential difference in a way that cost (her) something, and I don’t think a whole lot of people would be willing to do something like that.”

Friend's fight for her life inspired decision to donate

Butler had seen friends and students undergo organ transplants.

“It just got me thinking about how many people are on the waiting list for an organ and how many people die each year waiting for someone to donate,” she said.

It was not an easy decision. But it was the battle of a friend, Jen (Baker) Roehl, that ultimately swayed her to donate.

“I spent a couple of years mulling it over, and then I got inspired again from (my) friend Jen that I had worked with,” Butler said. “(She) was in need of a kidney again. This was about 15 years after her first transplant.”

Butler did her research.

“It’s wonderful when you donate when you pass away,” Butler said. “But when you donate as a living donor, your organ actually works better for your recipient.”

Butler decided to donate a kidney to Roehl; however, before Butler cleared the testing procedure, Roehl died April 1, 2021.

Butler knew there were others in need of help and since she was cleared to donate, she decided to do so—to someone she never met.

“I have two healthy kidneys, and I’m very healthy,” Butler said. “Even though I can’t help Jen, I can still help someone. So, I decided to keep going with the donation process."

'I don’t even notice that it isn’t there,' Butler says after donating her kidney

Butler donated one of her kidneys about a year ago.

“I donated to a stranger. I don’t know who it is. I don’t know (their) name or anything. But I enjoy thinking about what (they) might be out enjoying in the world right now. So, it was really quite an awesome experience.”

Butler wanted to help someone else, so it was worth the cost.

“At this point, I can’t even tell that it’s gone, besides the scar,” Butler said. “I don’t even notice that it isn’t there.”

Inspired by her adopted son, Eli Pham, 14, Butler helped raise funds to build a playground at a social sponsor center for children and elderly people with disabilities in Vietnam.

She’s also organized several letter-writing campaigns.

“She does a lot of amazing things,” said Williams, who student-taught under Butler and is moving into a new role as an assistant principal with Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools. “It inspires me a lot. She really lives out what she believes in and is a real advocate for other people.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Butler wanted to show appreciation for the medical professionals on the front lines and organized a letter-writing campaign with her friends on Zoom.

“We wrote hundreds of letters, between myself and other people that came to that group,” Butler said. “We also wrote to our senators or congressmen or even coaches or celebrities that were speaking out about things we believed in. People advocating for LGBT rights or people helping advocate for the environment. We wrote letters to all the families after the Parkland (Florida) shooting (at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018). There’s nothing you can say to make it better, but you can say, ‘We care that you’re hurting’ or ‘We promise not to look away.’ "

Butler gave a simple answer when asked why she spends so much time trying to help others.

“I feel more hopeful when I am doing something for other people,” she said. “There are all these terrible things in the world … and they keep us up at night and make our hearts so weary. So, when I feel that, I want to do something proactive. If we do our part and then have faith that other people are doing their part, that’s a lot of good.”

