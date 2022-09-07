Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Gov. Stitt joins Edmond residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k
EDMOND (KOKH) - Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond's second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk on the track with the Edmond Police Department.
KTUL
Annual Sooner Stand Down offering services to low income, homeless United States Veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of local veterans are receiving care and supplies during at the Annual Sooner Stand Down. This is the first stand down event held in two years. Some veterans say they need simple help, like getting a haircut or seeing a dentist. Others say they...
KTUL
New Bocce ball court opens at Scissortail Park, lower park to open this month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bocce ball fans are in luck as two new Bocce ball courts opened Saturday at Scissortail Park. The lower park will open on Friday, September 23, offering a number of new activities and officially completing the construction of Scissortail Park. Bocce ball is also known...
KTUL
OKC National Memorial Museum honors anniversary of Sept. 11 with rejection of violence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In honor of the anniversary of Sept. 11, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will be partnering with the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in a rejection of violence. In memory of Sept. 11, when 2,977 people were killed in an act of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
OSU unveils statue of former president Burns Hargis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A statue of former Oklahoma State University president Burns Hargis was unveiled on the Stillwater campus Friday. The statue is a 10-foot bronze statue of OSU's 18th president and is between the Student Union and Edmon Low Library. “President Hargis will be remembered as a...
KTUL
Bomb squad responds to Bethany business, finds 3 empty boxes and 1 filled with old clothes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office had a "strange one" on Friday. The Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a business on NW 23rd in Bethany around 1 a.m. after four boxes were found taped together with wires showing. The boxes appeared to be intentionally...
KTUL
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
KTUL
'We're not failing': Minco superintendent fires back against criticism of public education
MINCO, Okla. (KOKH) — As some Oklahoma schools continue to face political backlash, one superintendent wants to make sure his district isn't next. Kevin Sims is trying to convince folks online that Minco Public Schools isn't failing. Fox 25 sat down with Sims to learn what went into his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Trailer disconnects from car, nearly striking Oklahoma City motorcycle cop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City motorcycle officer had a close call on Thursday. Oklahoma City police said one of their motorcycle officers working I-40 had pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop. The officer got off his bike and began to speak with the person he stopped.
KTUL
Oklahoma Co. seeking deregistration of web domain allegedly impersonating state employees
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners is looking to get a domain deregistered. According to the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners, a company in Arizona, Namecheap Inc., registered the domain, "oklahomacounty.net," while the Oklahoma County website is "oklahomacounty.org." The board of commissioners says by use...
KTUL
Department of Veteran Affairs finds abortion access option for veterans in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is taking a stand on abortion access. The agency filed an interim final rule to allow VA's to provide abortion counseling, and in some cases abortions to pregnant veterans. With abortion illegal in Oklahoma, this raises many questions.
KTUL
Police investigating after man, teenage girl were shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. It happened around 9 p.m. near NE 21st and Jordan. According to police, a man and a teenage girl were in a front yard when someone came up and opened fire. Both are expected to be okay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Man arrested after high speed chase ends after car runs into Remington Park Casino
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A high speed chase on Thursday ended with a man crashing his truck into Remington Park Casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday about a man in a truck driving erratically. A deputy spotted the suspect on I-44, later identified as Pete Puckett, and began to pursue him.
Comments / 0