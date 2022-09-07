ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Gov. Stitt joins Edmond residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k

EDMOND (KOKH) - Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond's second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk on the track with the Edmond Police Department.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KTUL

OSU unveils statue of former president Burns Hargis

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A statue of former Oklahoma State University president Burns Hargis was unveiled on the Stillwater campus Friday. The statue is a 10-foot bronze statue of OSU's 18th president and is between the Student Union and Edmon Low Library. “President Hargis will be remembered as a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube University#Oklahoma City Parole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy