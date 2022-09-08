'The King Thing': Inside the Movement to Save King Records, the Cincinnati Studio that Produced Decades of Stars and Hits

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Vine St. OTR neighborhood so unique. As Cincinnati's central thoroughfare, Vine Street serves as the dividing line for the "east" and "west" sides of the city. With a rich history, it's now home to some of the city's most sought-after restaurants, shops and condos.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO