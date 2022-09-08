Singer Martha High Keeps Alive the Legacy of James Brown and Cincinnati’s King Records

His company was good. So was his eye. Jillian Hollis was happy for both. The LPGA tour is playing the first-ever Kroger Queen City Championship this week, and Hollis is playing a home-state game; she’s from the Cleveland suburbs, and the Kroger, at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, is about four hours south. You want to be in good form in the weeks where folks on the other side of the ropes know your name, and Hollis has been. Late last month, she won the Circling Raven Championship on the Epson Tour; she’s eighth on the developmental tour’s money list, which grants LPGA tour cards to the top 10; and this week, the 25-year-old is playing her fifth event in the big leagues.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO