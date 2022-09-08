ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Cold front delivers string of nice weather days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will be moving through the local area Monday. The front is forecast to make it to the coast by late Monday night. A spotty shower or two can’t be totally ruled out along the front as it pushes through. Most will stay dry. The biggest change with this front will be an influx of drier air which will result in little to no rain and lower humidity for the rest of the week.
WAFB

Cold front delivers a taste of fall this week!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will gradually make its way through the region today. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in advance of the front, and isolated showers will be possible, with best chances south of I-10. But the front should slide...
WAFB

Monday cold front to deliver pleasant mid week weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front is set to push through the local area on Monday. Ahead of this cold front could be a spotty shower or two. Most will remain dry through Monday. Behind the front expect drier and less humid air. This will set the stage for a string of nice weather days for the middle of the week.
WAFB

Scattered storms this weekend; Cool front moves in next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There could be a few showers and non-severe storms later today and again late Sunday. Neither day is expected to be a washout, and there is no flood threat at this time. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, and a 50% chance of storms. Sunday will be similar, but a 40% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.
WAFB

Storms likely next couple of days, relief next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper low spinning over south Louisiana will result in additional rounds of showers and t-storms over the next couple of days. After a mainly dry start this morning, a few storms will start to develop by lunchtime, with showers and t-storms becoming likely during the afternoon.
WAFB

Live After 5 returns this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
brproud.com

Scotlandville High temporarily transitions to virtual learning Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A capital area school that experienced recent flooding is transitioning to virtual learning for at least one day, school officials say. East Baton Rouge (EBR) Schools issued a Sunday (September 11) evening notice, explaining that Scotlandville High School students are not to report to campus Monday, September 12.
WAFB

Power mostly restored after major outage

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Entergy says the majority of people should have their power restored after an earlier report that more than 12,000 people were in the dark. The outages impacted customers in Gonzales, Prairieville, and surrounding areas. Entergy said the outages were related to an issue on the...
brproud.com

LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
WAFB

Businesses prepare for the rush of game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As sports fans get ready for a busy game day, businesses are getting ready for big crowds. The Printing Source is a custom printing shop in Baton Rouge, taking order after order. “Busy, phone ringing off the hook, people in and out throughout the day....
225batonrouge.com

Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

