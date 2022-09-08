ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats

Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Bobcats#Beaver Stadium#American Football#College Football#Florida Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Cathleen Mooney’s penalty kick in sudden-overtime period lifts Bishop McDevitt past Carlisle

CARLISLE— Bishop McDevitt entered Saturday morning’s game against Carlisle with a four-game winning streak and only allowed one goal on the season. But the Thundering Herd gave the Crusaders a run for their money and decided that they weren’t backing down easily at all, because they were able to score two goals in the first half which was an intense back-and-forth contest.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita girls’ soccer team has a split week

Susquenita girls’ soccer had a promising opening game last week, followed by an unfortunate loss. The first game against Susquehanna was on Aug. 29, and the Blackhawks looked good. In the first half, Susquenita got three goals, and then added two more for security in the second half.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy