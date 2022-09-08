Read full article on original website
Penn State-Ohio Six for Saturday: Mitchell Tinsley’s consistency, a Bobcat on the spot, more
Penn State’s home opener is here and the Nittany Lions are overwhelming favorites to knock off Ohio today. Then again, the Lions were supposed to beat the Bobcats 10 years ago at Beaver Stadium and PSU was roughed up 24-14. So let’s not make assumptions about today’s game, people....
Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
Penn State-Ohio game balls and turning point: Nick Singleton, Drew Allar impress in 46-10 win
STATE COLLEGE — It didn’t take long for Penn State’s home opener to turn into a youth showcase. Drew Allar and Nick Singleton stole the show in Saturday’s 46-10 win over Ohio, boosting the Nittany Lions to 2-0 on the young season.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State-Ohio free live stream (09/10/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (1-0) vs. OHIO (1-0) Kickoff: Noon today at Beaver Stadium. TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Lugenbill). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial). Penn State is favored by 28. The total is 55. Series: Penn...
Watch Penn State-Ohio recap with PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders: video
Penn State football hosted the Ohio Bobcats at noon today for the first game at Beaver Stadium of the new season. The Nittany Lions would go on to win huge in a 46-10 victory over the Bobcats. Coach James Franklin allowed some of the true freshmen a chance to shine such as QB Drew Allar and RB Nick Singleton.
Watch: Penn State QB Drew Allar throws first career touchdown pass on a 32-yard beauty to Omari Evans
Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar trotted onto the Beaver Stadium turf early in the third quarter and got a rousing applause from the Nittany Lion faithful on-hand. He didn’t disappoint in his second career appearance, engineering a 5-play, 70-yard scoring drive that he capped with his first career touchdown pass.
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Assessing the good and the not-so-good from the Lions’ win over Purdue
A five-touchdown game from the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Sean Clifford). Sixteen pass breakups from new coordinator Manny Diaz’s defense.
West Perry field hockey team opens season with win over Central Dauphin East
West Perry field hockey completed the trifecta of Perry County field hockey wins last week. Trying to fit in games before the Perry County Tournament, the Mustangs, as well as Susquenita and Greenwood, recorded wins for the beginning of the season. After a solid effort put up by both teams,...
Drew Allar, Penn State’s running back rotation and more James Franklin takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Days away from welcoming fans back to Happy Valley for its home opener against Ohio, James Franklin caught up with reporters following practice at the Lasch facility on Wednesday. Here are a few takeaways from Franklin’s media session, plus the 17-minute practice window open to reporters....
West Perry girls’ soccer team works to rebuild after 0-2 start
The Mustang girls’ soccer team had a lot to do before the season started. After losing the majority of its team, West Perry had to fill multiple holes around not too many veterans. Finishing the week 0-2, the Mustangs still have some adjustments to make. The first game was...
Susquenita field hockey team begins season with dominating win
Susquenita field hockey is off to a great start. With their opening game against Middletown in the books, the Blackhawks go into their season 1-0. Dominating over Middletown, Susquenita won 8-0 after a hard-fought game on both offense and defense.
West Perry boys’ soccer team wins big over Mifflin County
West Perry boys’ soccer team had a good start to the season on Sept. 1. Scoring three goals in the first half and two in the second, West Perry breezed by Mifflin County 5-1. The Mustangs dominated in the first half, keeping Mifflin County away from the goal for...
Keith Oates’ big game on offense, defense helps East Pennsboro stay perfect with win against Milton Hershey
Keith Oates turned in another big game Friday to help East Pennsboro stay perfect with a 17-8 win over Milton Hershey.
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
Cathleen Mooney’s penalty kick in sudden-overtime period lifts Bishop McDevitt past Carlisle
CARLISLE— Bishop McDevitt entered Saturday morning’s game against Carlisle with a four-game winning streak and only allowed one goal on the season. But the Thundering Herd gave the Crusaders a run for their money and decided that they weren’t backing down easily at all, because they were able to score two goals in the first half which was an intense back-and-forth contest.
Grant Hall’s 4 touchdowns help Big Spring bounce Newport, 47-0
Big Spring was a playoff team in 2021, but through the first two weeks of this season it had yet to taste victory. The Bulldogs changed that in a big way Friday, though, blitzing Newport, 47-0.
Photos: Josh Rudy, Logan Lentz led Elizabethtown past Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin
Josh Rudy’s big night Friday spoiled a brilliant showing by Lower Dauphin’s Ty Millhimes, and helped carry Elizabethtown to a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Rudy finished with 339 yards — 268 on 21-of-24 passing, 71 rushing — and two touchdowns. Logan Lentz added 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Susquenita girls’ soccer team has a split week
Susquenita girls’ soccer had a promising opening game last week, followed by an unfortunate loss. The first game against Susquehanna was on Aug. 29, and the Blackhawks looked good. In the first half, Susquenita got three goals, and then added two more for security in the second half.
