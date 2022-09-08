Read full article on original website
Pauline Badenski
3d ago
Post unedited photos of previous injuries all over the park. Films in the visitor center. This could help protect the animals! They are worth keeping. Idiot visitors not so much.
Reply
26
Jan Ru.
3d ago
Where has that idiot been lately? Is he deaf and blind or just incredibly stupid ? Did he think he was invincible? Some people just make me shake my head !
Reply(3)
16
plumoriginal
3d ago
too bad the elk didn't stomp on him. the idiot should be fined a hefty fine and not allowed in any state parks ever again
Reply(1)
32
Related
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose, Interrupting Nearby Wedding
When you have your wedding ceremony in a national park or any wild land, you have to come to terms with the fact that natural elements might steal the show. For this couple that wed in Glacier National Park, they happened to have a grizzly bear enjoying a late summer snack on the other side of the lake.
PETS・
WATCH: Grand Teton National Park Tourist Walks Way Too Close to Grizzly Bear
Once again, tourists are getting too close to wild animals, and this time it’s a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park. A video posted on the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page featured a family approaching a grizzly bear that’s just minding its own business in a field.
WATCH: Massive Bear Drags Dead Baby Elk Up the Stairs at Yellowstone National Park
There are few things more intimidating in the outdoors than a big bear. It turns out that Yellowstone National Park has plenty of big bears. It’s always good to keep your head on a swivel and make sure you know what’s going on around you. Even at a national park, wildlife lurks around every corner and sometimes they encroach on what we assume are “human” areas.
WATCH: Katmai National Park Tourists Wade Into Water To Take Selfies With Feeding Grizzly Bears
In video footage from 2018, tourists at Katmai National Park in Alaska waded into water to take selfies with feeding grizzly bears, certainly putting themselves in harm’s way. At least six grizzlies stand in the river, trying to catch any fish they spot in the rushing water. One man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued
In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
Man makes rare discovery while fishing
A man in South Dakota found a 90-million-year-old fish fossil while competing in a fishing tournament. HLN’s Robin Meade shares details of Andy Moore’s historic catch.
Elk Tries to Bulldoze Park Ranger’s Vehicle With Full-Speed Charge: VIDEO
We’ve officially entered the elk rutting season in Yellowstone National Park and while it’s usually park rangers rescuing ridiculously bold tourists from charging animals, sometimes, even the National Park Service’s best are unable to avoid an angry bull. The video below shows just one of those instances as a passing park ranger’s vehicle meets the might of one bull elk’s massive antlers. Check it out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon
In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.
WATCH: Brave Hiker Holds Insanely Still as Relentless Black Bear Tries to Take Her Down
These incredibly brave hikers in Alberta, Canada stood still for an entire minute as a large black bear searches them for food. In the clip, the faces of the young hikers range from slightly amused to petrified of the bear. The bear walks up and inspects the group. It focuses on one girl during the majority of the encounter.
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
Colorado Man Fires .40 Cal Glock 9 Times to Kill Black Bear That Broke Into His House at Night
A man in the ski town of Steamboat Springs, Colorado shot and killed a black bear that entered his home in the middle of the night. According to the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife (CPW), homeowner Ken Mauldin dispatched the bruin with a .40 caliber Glock handgun after it opened and walked through an exterior door.
Yellowstone National Park officials say foot found floating in hot spring likely connected to July death
A foot inside of a shoe that was found floating in a hot spring earlier this week in Yellowstone National Park is believed to be connected to an individual's death on July 31, park officials said. A park employee made the discovery on Tuesday in the Abyss Pool, a hot...
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
Yosemite Climber Who Broke 'Nearly Every Bone' Hit With Crazy Hospital Bill
Anna Parsons, 21, survived a 78-foot fall on August 1, but has had to have one of her feet amputated. Her family are fundraising to help pay her medical bills.
Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother
Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
Watch: Agitated bison rams car in Yellowstone; park issues warning
In Yellowstone National Park, a herd of bison congregated along the road in Hayden Valley, prompting tourists to stop and watch, and wait for the animals to pass. Everything appeared fine, until one bison became very agitated. William Ogonowski was videotaping the bison and the car ahead, and commented excitedly...
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Comments / 44