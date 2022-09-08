Read full article on original website
Related
When could it snow in the Twin Tiers?
Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.
WETM
Wildfire Smoke in Atmosphere above Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Have you noticed a haze in the sky today? This is from smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States making its way to us in the upper atmosphere. The smoke will not have any harmful impacts to us in the Twin Tiers besides general...
chronicle-express.com
Planning to pick apples this fall? Why farmers say NY's hot, dry summer was beneficial
With apple picking season right around the corner, it's easy to wonder how the dry, hot weather experienced throughout the Southern Tier this summer will impact local apple offerings. In June, the average rainfall for the month is 5.33 inches, but in 2022, the Binghamton area saw only 4.59 inches...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Sept. 10
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Sept. 9, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road closures announced for Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department is reminding residents that several streets will be closed for the Watkins Glen Grand Prix festival this Friday. The closures will be in effect on September 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The full list of events and closures can be seen below: […]
cortlandvoice.com
List of local 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies this Sunday
SUNY Cortland (presented by SUNY Cortland EMS) – 7-8:30 p.m. at the Corey Union Steps on campus (If raining, the ceremony will move indoors to the Corey Union Function Room) (Those with information on any other 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies in Cortland County, please leave details in the comment section for the Facebook post of this story).
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (September 9th)
Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. Varsity Football: Homer vs. Central Valley Academy (CVA) The Homer Trojans (reigning Section III Class B Champions) won their first game of the regular season against CVA with a score of 16-12 at home Friday night. "This...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County IDA completes Phase I of APEX site cleanup
The Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently completed the Phase I cleanup of the former APEX manufacturing site in the city of Cortland, according to a release from the Cortland County Business Development Corporation/IDA. The first phase of clearing out construction and demolition debris took 17 days, the release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland DPW announces more resurfacing projects
The city of Cortland Department of Public Works announced that more resurfacing projects will take place this month. According to City DPW, the projects will begin this upcoming Monday. It will start with West Main Street, followed by Cowance Street, Rob Roy Street and Jewett Avenue. DPW noted the milling...
Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received
A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
Mayor Michaels Announces $2.2 Million Investment By Huhtamaki In DRI Projects
FULTON – Working together, Huhtamaki, Inc. and the city of Fulton have completed several Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects at the facility, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, as well as others in planning and under way. “Huhtamaki’s support and partnership in our DRI program has helped us move...
MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now
Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cortlandvoice.com
Medication disposal event scheduled for Sept. 24
Healing Cortland and Cortland Prevention Resources will be holding a drive-through medication disposal event throughout Cortland County on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will commence at 9 a.m. Disposal locations are as follows:. Cincinnatus Fire Department (5722 Telephone Rd.) – 9 a.m. to Noon. Homer Town Hall (31 N....
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Steuben County
A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Steuben County won in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
localsyr.com
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
cortlandvoice.com
Storage building in Cortlandville looks to expand
The Cortlandville Town Board unanimously approved the application for an aquifer protection permit for a Fastenal warehouse project on 3737 Luker Rd. The project, proposed by Compagni Land Development, LLC, includes building out additional storage space in an existing building, as well as paving for additional parking lot space. “The...
Take 5 winner in Oxford
A winning ticket for the Take 5 Midday drawing was purchased at the Mirabito Convenience Store in Oxford on Thursday, September 8.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY yogurt giant Chobani cancels IPO as financial market cools
Norwich, N.Y. — Privately owned Upstate New York Greek yogurt giant Chobani has again canceled plans to go public, a move that could have earned its employees millions of dollars. The Chenango County-based company last week sent a notice to the federal Securities & Exchange Commission saying it was...
Comments / 0