Cortland County, NY

WETM

Wildfire Smoke in Atmosphere above Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Have you noticed a haze in the sky today? This is from smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States making its way to us in the upper atmosphere. The smoke will not have any harmful impacts to us in the Twin Tiers besides general...
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Sept. 10

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Sept. 9, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
cortlandvoice.com

List of local 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies this Sunday

SUNY Cortland (presented by SUNY Cortland EMS) – 7-8:30 p.m. at the Corey Union Steps on campus (If raining, the ceremony will move indoors to the Corey Union Function Room) (Those with information on any other 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies in Cortland County, please leave details in the comment section for the Facebook post of this story).
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (September 9th)

Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. Varsity Football: Homer vs. Central Valley Academy (CVA) The Homer Trojans (reigning Section III Class B Champions) won their first game of the regular season against CVA with a score of 16-12 at home Friday night. "This...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County IDA completes Phase I of APEX site cleanup

The Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently completed the Phase I cleanup of the former APEX manufacturing site in the city of Cortland, according to a release from the Cortland County Business Development Corporation/IDA. The first phase of clearing out construction and demolition debris took 17 days, the release...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland DPW announces more resurfacing projects

The city of Cortland Department of Public Works announced that more resurfacing projects will take place this month. According to City DPW, the projects will begin this upcoming Monday. It will start with West Main Street, followed by Cowance Street, Rob Roy Street and Jewett Avenue. DPW noted the milling...
CORTLAND, NY
Big Frog 104

Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received

A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now

Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
AURORA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Medication disposal event scheduled for Sept. 24

Healing Cortland and Cortland Prevention Resources will be holding a drive-through medication disposal event throughout Cortland County on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will commence at 9 a.m. Disposal locations are as follows:. Cincinnatus Fire Department (5722 Telephone Rd.) – 9 a.m. to Noon. Homer Town Hall (31 N....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire

Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
localsyr.com

TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
AUBURN, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Storage building in Cortlandville looks to expand

The Cortlandville Town Board unanimously approved the application for an aquifer protection permit for a Fastenal warehouse project on 3737 Luker Rd. The project, proposed by Compagni Land Development, LLC, includes building out additional storage space in an existing building, as well as paving for additional parking lot space. “The...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

Community Policy