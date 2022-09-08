ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin sues nephew who accused him of incest and harassment

Ricky Martin is suing the nephew who accused him of incest and harassment but later withdrew the claims. In court documents filed Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and obtained by EW, attorneys for Martin said he is "being persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person" who is seeking to "obtain an economic benefit" or "assassinate [Martin's] reputation and integrity." That person, the complaint said, is Martin's nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin.
Ricky Martin Sues Nephew for $20 Million Over False Incest Claims

Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the nephew who accused him of sexual assault, a rep for the singer and actor confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday. The lawsuit, which was filed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, alleges that Dennis Yadiel Sánchez is trying to “assassinate [Martin’s] reputation and integrity,” and that the accusations were made “maliciously, without any probable cause, with serious disregard for the truth and knowing that they were false.”
Texas spent more than $12m bussing migrants to New York and DC, documents show

The price tag of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s much politicised campaign of sending migrants arriving on the southern border to Washington, DC and New York City has cost the state $12m, CNN reported.Since the Republican governor announced the costly program in April, the Lone Star state has reportedly doled out $12,707,720.92 to Wynne Transportation, the charter service tasked with ferrying the recently arrived migrants to the sanctuary cities.CNN uncovered the receipt for the controversy-stirring effort, which was once labelled as “kidnapping” by critics, by filing a Freedom of Information Request with the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The organization...
