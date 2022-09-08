ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Pitt

Tennessee and Pitt are entrenched in a high scoring battle through two quarters of  play.  Unusually Slow Start For the Vols Tennessee did not get off to an ideal start in this contest. Two three and outs is very unusual for the Vols, but they answered in a big way to close out the first ...
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
Notre Dame coach Freeman ready for home debut vs Marshall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman relishes the opportunity at hand. Sure, it’s a chance for the eighth-ranked Fighting Irish to rebound from last week’s season-opening loss at No. 2 Ohio State. And yes, it’s also another chance for Freeman to earn his first win after two losses to top-10 opponents. The Irish also lost to No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl last January after he was promoted. But perhaps no other moment in Freeman’s career will feel quite the same as the first time he leads the Irish through the Notre Dame Stadium home tunnel on Saturday and onto the field against Marshall. “It’s something you dream about,” Freeman said. “Ever since I had been named head coach, I’ve been looking forward to this moment.”
Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State

Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
Watch: Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Marshall

Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at the matchup between No. 8 Notre Dame and the Thundering Herd of Marshall at Notre Dame Stadium. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
