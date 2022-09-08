SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman relishes the opportunity at hand. Sure, it’s a chance for the eighth-ranked Fighting Irish to rebound from last week’s season-opening loss at No. 2 Ohio State. And yes, it’s also another chance for Freeman to earn his first win after two losses to top-10 opponents. The Irish also lost to No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl last January after he was promoted. But perhaps no other moment in Freeman’s career will feel quite the same as the first time he leads the Irish through the Notre Dame Stadium home tunnel on Saturday and onto the field against Marshall. “It’s something you dream about,” Freeman said. “Ever since I had been named head coach, I’ve been looking forward to this moment.”

