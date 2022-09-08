Read full article on original website
Tri-State Fair, Turn Center hosts Exceptional Rodeo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair and the Turn Center hosted the Exceptional Rodeo. The event provided an opportunity for children with special needs and disabilities to participate in rodeo-like activities. “It’s absolutely heartwarming to watch the smile on these kids faces when they get to pet a goat or ride a horse, maybe […]
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
Do You Need New Books? Time For Annual Amarillo Library Book Sale.
Books are great for a lot of things. They a take a room from drab to intellectual in a split-second. They fill up unused space on shelves. Sometimes, they're even great for reading. That's the part I'm most excited about. This weekend marks the return of Amarillo Library's annual book...
Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?
I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo
It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
Amarillo Community Market announces last market of season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market announced the last market of the season will be held from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the ACM, located on 1000 S. Polk St. According to an ACM flyer, this event will be honoring our first responders on first responders day. free […]
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
KFDA
Good News: Musician’s legacy lives on for more than music
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A well-known American musician’s legacy lives on today, but not entirely because of his music. While many enjoy listening to Dan Fogelberg, for some, influence runs much deeper and men’s lives are being saved. “On December 16 back in 2007, musical hero, a man...
What Do Brisket And A Garden Have In Common In Amarillo? Sep 17.
I recently wrote about some of the community gardens we have in the area. I think they're great, and they do an awesome job of providing neighborhoods and our communities with skills and healthy food. One of our local community gardens is having a big shindig coming up on Sep...
hppr.org
Baggin' Some Books: Amarillo Public Library's Brown Bag Book Sale Returns This Weekend
Starting this Friday night, September 9th, the Amarillo Public Library's "Brown Bag Book Sale" returns for an in-person, live sale of used books from the Amarillo Public Library. It'll continue Saturday and Sunday, and the sale raises money for a variety of library programs, lectures, and other events that are NOT covered by taxpayer dollars.
Photos: Amarillo’s Hidden Gem In Plain Sight; Hobo Hills
I finally did it. I took a walk along Amarillo's infamous Hobo Hills. After getting back to my vehicle, I was left with one question. Why doesn't Amarillo do more with this hidden gem?. Trails Hidden In Plain Sight. If you're completely unaware of Hobo Hills, as I once was,...
Win Tickets to See Wade Bowen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is just around the corner, and this year it's got some fun things happening. This year at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair they introduced a new concert series called Dancin' in the Dirt. According to Brady Ragland with the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, We're going to unveil a...
Marble and the West Texas A&M Buffalo a Record Waiting to Happen
If you grew up in Canyon or attended West Texas A&M University you probably know the way around the campus with your eyes shut. One of the central areas you visited was the Pedestrian Mall on campus. Every incoming freshman probably took their first photo here in front of that...
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police
No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
KTRE
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail. According to a report, at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, first responders were called to the Lighthouse trail for a hiker who collapsed. Unfortunately, first responders were not able to...
KFDA
THE WRAP UP: Week 3
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
Panhandle Community Services to receive $800,000 grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVS) announced that the Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo is set to receive $800,000 on Sept. 12 as part of its over $2.8 million grant presentation. TVS detailed that in addition to the Panhandle Community Services, seven other organizations will receive a piece of the million-dollar grant […]
acranger.com
AC sends instructors to prison
Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
