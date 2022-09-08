ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 The Bomb

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
HEREFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Good News: Musician’s legacy lives on for more than music

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A well-known American musician’s legacy lives on today, but not entirely because of his music. While many enjoy listening to Dan Fogelberg, for some, influence runs much deeper and men’s lives are being saved. “On December 16 back in 2007, musical hero, a man...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Rodeo#Tri State Fair#Coming A Blast From
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
AMARILLO, TX
KTRE

Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail. According to a report, at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, first responders were called to the Lighthouse trail for a hiker who collapsed. Unfortunately, first responders were not able to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

AC sends instructors to prison

Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy